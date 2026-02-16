Man Learns “In Sickness And In Health” Is A Lie When His Fiancée Prioritizes Coffee Over His Misery

The “in sickness” part of the vows is the real test of a relationship. It’s easy to be a good partner when everything is sunshine and roses. The true measure of a person’s character is how they react when you’re a disgusting, feverish, snot-producing mess who needs soup and sympathy.
Most partners rise to the occasion, becoming a Florence Nightingale of comfort and care. And then there are the ones who see your suffering as a minor inconvenience to their morning coffee routine. For one man, a bad case of the flu revealed a side of his fiancée he had never seen before, and it was not pretty.
The “in sickness” part of the vows is a test not every relationship is prepared to pass
Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)
A man was violently ill after a trip and asked his fiancée for the small favor of going to get him some medicine
Image credits: gpointstudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)
She responded by questioning his urgency and then continued her leisurely morning routine for hours while he suffered
Image credits: drobotdean / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Fed up and dehydrated, he signed up for DoorDash and had the medicine delivered himself
Image credits: Thetaos
Her blatant lack of empathy has him questioning her character and the future of their relationship
A man was in the throes of a truly biblical flu bug he had caught on an overseas trip. He was so sick he had passed out at the airport, and every sip of water was a one-way ticket to a 15-minute bathroom exile. No man-flu could compare to this full-blown, medically verified state of misery. His one, desperate plea to his fiancée the next morning was just to please, go get me some Imodium and Gatorade.
“Do I need to go now?” she asked, a question that is, in itself, a relationship crime. He, trying not to be “pushy,” told her she could get ready first. She then proceeded to have a leisurely coffee, a long chat with her visiting mother, and a full breakfast, all while her fiancé was in the other room, presumably turning into a human raisin from dehydration.
After hours of this blatant neglect, with her mother now in the shower, he tried again, only to be snapped at. “Let me say good by to my mom, why didn’t you buy those at the airport yesterday?” At this point, five hours after his initial plea, he clung to desperation, signed up for DoorDash, and had the medicine delivered in 30 minutes.
In a bizarre twist, his mother-in-law saw the delivery and called out her own daughter’s selfishness. “You didn’t need to order online,” she said, “I could have gone to the store quick and picked it up!” After his 5-hour pepto-wait, he’s questioning his entire engagement, wondering if this “fundamental failure of support” is a red flag too big to ignore.
Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Empathy? Never heard of her! It might be a cornerstone of any healthy relationship, but it seems to be a one-way act in this one. Couples counselor Nicola Beer is of the opinion that a lack of empathy is a major red flag. Her question, “Do I need to go now?” to a man who was clearly in distress was a verbal confirmation that his suffering was simply not her priority.
People in the know call this a “relationship stress test,” an unexpected crisis that reveals a couple’s true vibe. The Couples Expert, a serious illness (or even a flu) is a moment that tests a couple’s ability to function as a team, requiring communication, sacrifice, and mutual support. The fiancée’s behavior was a catastrophic failure of this test, revealing that she is not a reliable partner in a crisis.
Saying that he “should have bought it at the airport” is an icky gaslighting technique. As explained by First Things, this kind of blame-shifting is a common tactic for someone who is unwilling to take responsibility for their own lack of compassion. She is attempting to reframe her own neglect as his failure to plan, a manipulative move that only makes her initial inaction even worse.
Questioning their entire engagement is a completely rational response. He is discovering a huge character flaw in a very inconvenient way. A partner who cannot show compassion when you are at your most vulnerable is demonstrating that they are not a safe or reliable partner. The five-hour wait for Pepto might become a lifetime of waiting for compassion.
Netizens warned that cold indifference is a deal-breaker, and he should absolutely re-evaluate their future together
