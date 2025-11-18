Hey Pandas, What’s The Worst Name To Give A Kid? (Closed)

by

No offense, Bartholomew.

#1

Someone tried to name their kid “Brfxxccxxmnpcccclllmmnprxvclmnckssqlbb11116” and no, I did not just smash my head into the keyboard to type that. Apparently it was pronounced “Albin”

#2

made-up names like Wrenlow or Evabeth. These 2 in particular sound like ship names. There is people who ask CHAT-GPT to invent their kid’s names…

Also tragedeighs. It’s not hurting anyone to write your childs name like it’s written instead of adding 30 letters that doun’t sound at all

#3

Adolph

#4

Name of celebrities. Bruce Lee Stallone Van Damme Johnson sounds at least weird. It can and will trigger bullying from other kids.

Idiot names, such as “Brexit”, or “Covid”. Why would you do this to your kid?

#5

Karisma.

#6

Any name with a ‘unique’ spelling. I cringe every time. Why? Just why?

#7

F***kbag?

#8

Sioux

#9

Jkmno. Pronounced Noel.

#10

Velocity

