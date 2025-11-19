50 Facts People Just Learned That Are So Awesome They Had To Share (New Pics)

Albert Einstein once said that “intellectual growth should commence at birth and cease only at death,” reminding us of the importance of learning and improving throughout our lives. However, with millions of things going on daily, it can be hard to reserve some time to educate ourselves on something new.
To help with that, we have a list of fresh facts from the ‘Today I Learned’ subreddit. They’re guaranteed to pique your curiosity and who knows, they may even lead you to a rabbit hole of new knowledge. To find these amazing facts, all you have to do is scroll down!
While you’re at it, don’t forget to check out a conversation with mindset psychologist Dr. Rebekah Wanic, who kindly agreed to share a few tips on how to find motivation for learning.
#1
TIL in 2005, three lions rescued a girl of 12 kidnapped by men who wanted to force her into marriage, chasing off her abductors and protecting her until she was rescued by Ethiopian police.
Image source: MonkeyIncidentOf93, Getty Images / unsplash
#2
TIL that in the Pirahã language, speakers must use a suffix that indicates the source of their information: hearsay, circumstantial evidence, personal observation, etc. They cannot be ambiguous about the evidentiality of their utterances.
Image source: Cogitotoro, Smithsonian Channel
#3
TIL that George Washington ordered smallpox inoculation for all troops during the American Revolution. “we have more to dread from it than from the sword of the enemy.”
Image source: luthiengreywood, James Gathany / wikimedia
#4
TIL Marie Curie had an affair with an already married physicist. Letters from the affair leaked causing public outrage. The Nobel Committee pressured her to not attend her 2nd Nobel Prize ceremony. Einstein told Marie to ignore the haters, and she attended the ceremony to claim her prize.
Image source: HandsomeDim, Henri Manuel / wikimedia
#5
TIL that Sweden has a “sourdough hotel” where people can deposit their sourdough starters to be fed and cared for while they are on vacation.
Image source: amateurfunk, Maryam Sicard / unsplash
#6
TIL that Coldplay has never had any lineup changes or used Touring musicians. It’s been the same 4 guys playing and touring together since the inception of the band, almost 30 years ago
Image source: Werewolf_Nearby, Raph_PH / wikimedia
#7
TIL that to persuade his first wife to accept a divorce, Einstein promised her the entire financial reward from his Nobel Prize. Three years later, he won the prize and transferred all the money to her.
Image source: yooolka, Associated Press / wikimedia
#8
TIL that when Stalin was dying, his doctor was unavailable because he was being tortured by the secret police. Paralyzed and unable to speak, Stalin lay untreated for 12 h while his terrified subordinates debated calling a doctor, fearing he might recover and punish them for acting without orders.
Image source: yooolka, Historical:Izvestia / wikimedia
#9
TIL that Abraham Lincoln once captivated reporters with a speech so riveting that the audience stopped taking notes and we have no record of what he said! It has since been known as “Lincoln’s Lost Speech”
Image source: SupermarketOk2281, IvoShandor / wikimedia
#10
TIL Alan Turing, the father of modern computing, was an elite runner who nearly qualified for the Olympic marathon with a time of 2 hours 46 minutes—averaging an impressive 6:20 per mile
Image source: Smooth_Record_42, Elliott & Fry / wikimedia
#11
TIL that “Disaster Girl” Zoe Roth, who was 4 in the meme photo, sold an NFT of the pic in 2021 for a little under a half million dollars. She used the $ to pay off student loans after earning a BA in Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Image source: karmatiger
#12
TIL that the rapture, the evangelical belief that Christians will physically ascend to meet Jesus in the sky, is an idea that only dates to the 1830s.
Image source: ICanStopTheRain, Jan Luyken / wikimedia
#13
TIL An estimated 750,000 chocolate sprinkle and butter sandwiches (Hagelslag) are eaten each day in the Netherlands
Image source: Fauked, Amin / wikimedia
#14
TIL that Dmitri Mendeleev, who is credited with creating the Periodic Table of Elements was nominated for a Nobel Prize in Chemistry 9 times but never won. His awarding was blocked each time by the 1903 winner, Svante Arrhenius, who held a grudge against Mendeleev for criticizing one of his papers.
Image source: TriviaDuchess, Germansociety2014 / wikimedia
#15
TIL that gorillas fart almost nonstop due to their fibrous diet
Image source: katscarlettx, Getty Images / unsplash
#16
TIL Hans Zimmer had trouble timing the score for Jack Sparrow and Will Turner’s fight in “Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl,” until an assistant making coffee asked to be given a shot, and that’s how Ramin Djawadi (“Game of Thrones,” “Iron Man,” “Pacific Rim”) got his career.
Image source: Giff95, Walt Disney Pictures
#17
TIL that all 7,000 corporate employees at Costco’s headquarters are assigned cubicles. The CEO’s cubicle is slightly larger than the others.
Image source: Overall-Register9758, CubeSpace / wikimedia
#18
TIL that in 1989, a man bought a painting for $4 at a flea market and discovered an original copy of the Declaration of Independence hidden behind it.
Image source: [deleted], William Stone / wikimedia
#19
TIL that the children’s choir in “Another Brick in the Wall” was paid with a concert ticket, an album, and a single; their school received £1,000. Only 25 years later, after the copyright law changed and the choir members were tracked down, did they receive royalties.
Image source: [deleted], mongchilde
#20
TIL UK teenager Olivia Farnsworth has a rare condition known as chromosome 6 deletion, which causes her to not feel hunger, pain, or a sense of danger. She is the only known person in the world who possesses all three of these symptoms together.
Image source: tyrion2024
#21
TIL while voice actor Tara Strong was recording crying noises for her character Dill Pickles on Rugrats, the producers stopped her because her crying was so real that she made a woman in the studio lactate
Image source: SaltyPeter3434, Nickelodeon
#22
TIL Isaac Newton was Master of the Mint in England for the last 30 years of his life. Although it was intended as an honorary title, he took it seriously—working to standardize coinage and crack down on counterfeits. He personally testified against some counterfeiters, leading to their hanging.
Image source: TriviaDuchess, Godfrey Kneller / wikimedia
#23
TIL IKEA’s founder, Ingvar Kamprad, had dyslexia, so he used Swedish names instead of numbers for products—making them easier to remember and now a signature part of the brand.
Image source: Dismal_Angle_1735
#24
TIL that when Dan Shechtman discovered quasiperiodic crystals in 1982, he got mocked and shamed. Nobel prize winner Linus Pauling spoke of the discovery, saying “There is no such thing as quasicrystals, only quasi-scientists.” In 2011 Shechtman won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for his discovery.
Image source: LocksmithPurple4321, Phillip Westcott / wikimedia
#25
TIL Florence Foster Jenkins (1868–1944) believed she was a great opera singer despite being completely tone-deaf. She performed in extravagant costumes, including tinsel wings, and dismissed laughter as jealousy. Her famous quote: “People may say I can’t sing, but no one can ever say I didn’t sing.”
Image source: MrInexorable, Bain News Service / wikimedia
#26
TIL that ”The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” was nominated for 11 Oscars and won all of them, which makes it the largest sweep (winning awards in every nominated category) in Oscars history
Image source: friendlystranger4u, Warner Bros
#27
TIL Vincent Van Gogh left art school shortly after an incident where he was assigned to draw the Venus de Milo and instead drew the nude torso of a peasant woman. When confronted by his teacher Van Gogh protested that a woman must have “hips, buttocks,” and “a pelvis in which she can carry a baby.”
Image source: Ill_Definition8074, Vincent van Gogh / wikimedia
#28
TIL Robert Kehoe discovered reports that the chemical benzidine caused bladder cancer. His client, DuPont, made benzidine. Instead of alerting the American public, Kehoe stuffed the report in a box. The moldy records were unearthed decades later when DuPont’s employees, stricken with cancer, sued.
Image source: Away-Lynx8702, Snoopywv / wikimedia
#29
TIL in 1863, Union General Joseph Hooker significantly boosted troop morale. He issued soft bread 4 times a week, fresh onions or potatoes twice a week, and dried vegetables once a week. He also improved sanitation, requiring bedding to be aired and soldiers to bathe twice a week.
Image source: TriviaDuchess, Unknown / wikimedia
#30
TIL Ludwig von Beethoven’s associates used notebooks to hold conversations with the composer after he became functionally deaf, to the point where historians can roughly piece together whole conversations the composer had based on what was written.
Image source: res30stupid, Joseph Karl Stieler / wikimedia
#31
TIL that when the small town of Delton, Michigan received a foreign exchange student, the host family thought the Austrian boy had exaggerated his size. Bernhard Raimann a) was 6′ 6″ tall and b) wanted to play American football. He dominated local teams, got a college scholarship, and is in the NFL.
Image source: TMWNN, Ailura / wikimedia
#32
TIL: When someone important to you abruptly leaves you, your brain has a similar response to physical pain
Image source: vandom, Klara Kulikova / unsplash
#33
TIL in 2022 a man won a free drink in an air-guitar competition while on a cruise, which is his last memory before waking up overboard in the Gulf of Mexico without the ship in sight. He treaded water for 18 hours & was stung by two swarms of jellyfish all over his legs & arms before being rescued.
Image source: tyrion2024
#34
TIL Prior to the Reagan era trickle down economics was called Horse and Sparrow Theory, as in feed the horse lots of oats and the sparrows get to pick it out of their poop.
Image source: distelfink33, Reagan White House Photographs / wikimedia
#35
TIL in 2006 thieves in Buenos Aires tunneled underneath a bank & entered its vault. After a 7-hour standoff with 23 hostages, authorities entered to find $20m missing, a row of toy guns, & a note that said “In a neighborhood of rich people, without weapons or grudges, it’s just money, not love.”
Image source: tyrion2024, Brock Wegner / unsplash
#36
TIL that Andrew Lloyd Webber so so ’emotionally damaged’ after seeing the 2019 adaptation of his musical ‘Cats’, he bought himself a dog.
Image source: SheppJM96, Universal Pictures
#37
TIL that an early Irish legal text allowed for a pregnant woman to steal limited amounts of food if she had a craving for it
Editor’s note: However, her husband or family still had to pay for the food
Image source: SavioursSamurai, Lukas Menke / unsplash
#38
TIL That many competitive Scrabble players quit playing competitively after hundreds of “offensive” words were banned, including racial slurs, sexuality and gender insults.
Image source: DystopianAdvocate, Antrikshy / wikimedia
#39
TIL that in her 2019 testimony to stop paparazzi from endangering her children, Jennifer Garner described a “solid decade where there were five or six cars minimum, and easily up to 15 or 20 on the weekends, outside of my house at all times.”
Image source: TriviaDuchess, Gage Skidmore / wikimedia
#40
TIL that Ahn Jung-hwan, the South Korean footballer who scored the winning goal against Italy at the 2002 World Cup, was playing for an Italian team at the time and had his contract terminated by the teams owner, citing his goal as the reason.
Image source: ModenaR, Alexchen4836 / wikimedia
#41
TIL the last Blockbuster in Bend, OR is still open, makes 80% of it’s income from merchandise, and has to buy its movies from Walmart and Target because DVD vendors have minimum orders far too large for their store.
Image source: ThickBoxx, UpdateNerd / wikimedia
#42
TIL that First Lady of the United States does not have to be the President’s wife and other women have held the title when the President was a widower or single. Most commonly a daughter, niece, or sister of the President.
Image source: Capital_Tailor_7348, Barbara Kinney / wikimedia
#43
TIL Arnold Schwarzenegger was the first civilian in the United States to purchase a Humvee military vehicle. He loved it so much that he pushed its manufacturer to develop a street-legal, civilian version, which was released in 1992 as the Hummer H1.
Image source: spicynugget5, Lance Cpl. Olivia G. Ortiz / wikimedia
#44
TIL in 2008 a 20-year-old Belgium student died after reheating and eating leftover spaghetti that had been left out on the kitchen counter for five days. A bacteria called bacillus cereus was found to be the cause, which is an extreme type of food poisoning called “Fried Rice Syndrome”.
Image source: tyrion2024, Krista Stucchio / unsplash
#45
TIL that Warren Buffett earned over 99% Of his net wealth after the age of 56.
Image source: seekerguru-00, USA International Trade Administration / wikimedia
#46
TIL a finance worker was scammed for $25 Million through a Deepfake video conference. The worker thought he was on a call with multiple of his colleagues (who he recognised) and the company’s CFO, but all of them were fake.
Image source: RaichuGirl, Wesley Tingey / unsplash
#47
TIL Henry, a Cardinal and Grand Inquisitor of the Catholic Church unexpectedly inherited the throne of Portugal when he was 65 years old. He petitioned the Pope to release him from his vows so he can marry and produce an heir, but his request was refused
Image source: Ainsley-Sorsby, Domenico Tintoretto / wikimedia
#48
TIL William Shatner told Star Trek fans to “get a life”. In a 1986 ‘Saturday Night Live’ skit, the actor tells obsessed fanboys “it’s just a TV show!” The SNL segment accurately portrayed Shatner’s feelings about Trekkies, who had unrelentingly pestered him since the original 1960s ‘Star Trek’.
Image source: TMWNN, NBC Television / wikimedia
#49
TIL that Set, the ancient Egyptian god of chaos, is depicted with the head of an animal that is consistently rendered but bears a resemblance to no known creature. The, “set animal,” is also sometimes depicted sitting or standing in fully animal form.
Image source: Blenderhead36, Neithsabes / wikimedia
#50
TIL in 1985 Michael Jackson bought the Lennon–McCartney song catalog for $47.5m then used it in many commercials which saddened McCartney. Jackson reportedly expressed exasperation at his attitude, stating “If he didn’t want to invest $47.5m in his own songs, then he shouldn’t come crying to me now”
Image source: tyrion2024, White House Photo Office / wikimedia
