Hey Pandas, What’s The Worst Movie Ever? (Closed)

by

Please post the worst movie you have ever seen, and why it was the worst.

#1

Can we all agree on Cats?

#2

the emoji movie is pure filth and id worse then my grades

#3

The Twilight saga, they’re all equally terrible.

#4

The Box Trolls. I never even finished at the theatres. It was awful

#5

The Matrix.
He’s Just Not That Into You.
Crazy, Stupid Love.
All crap fests with no character.
I have more.

#6

Boxtrolls…. The story is more or less pointless and doesn’t grab you. In addition, the characters are ugly and not at all likeable or cute. I overall didn’t enjoy this movie.

#7

This is something literally EVERY PERSON I met has disagreed with, but I absolutely HATE coroline. Like I really really really really hate it ,to the point where even the mere mention of it makes me gag . It’s creepy, disturbing, and it’s really over rated. The fact that this monstrosity of a film is called a ‘kids movie’ is just something I’m super confused with, like the other mother is just satan himself disguised in a film.

This is my opinion though .

Thank you for coming to my Rant

#8

I borrowed a movie called Star Paws on Hoopla and it was the WORST. The actors were so bad, and when someone held a microphone (which wasn’t supposed to move, btw) it MOVED and you could see the dude’s hand holding it! It was just so bad

#9

The God’s not dead series ranks among the worst movies ever.

#10

Blank Check

#11

The new Star Wars trio logo. Just awful.

#12

Lake Mungo. An absolute snoozefest from start to finish

#13

The avatar movie. What the hell is wrong with the director?

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Can’t Seem To Keep Plants Alive, So I Made My Dream Indoor Garden Out Of Art Materials
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Humans Pour Acid On Cat’s Face, But He Still Loves And Trusts People
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
“Past Few Months Have Been A Nightmare”: Girl Refuses To Sacrifice Future For ‘Quarantine’ Baby
3 min read
Aug, 3, 2025
I Grew Up In India So I Decided To Illustrate What Childhood Was Like There (28 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Graceland
Graceland Season 3 Episode 3 Review: “Sense Memory”
3 min read
Jul, 13, 2015
Dogs Dressed As Their Owners by Sebastian Magnani
3 min read
Jul, 23, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.