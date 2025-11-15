Hey Pandas, What’s The Worst Movie Ever? (Closed)

Please post the worst movie you have ever seen, and why it was the worst.
#1
Can we all agree on Cats?
#2
the emoji movie is pure filth and id worse then my grades
#3
The Twilight saga, they’re all equally terrible.
#4
The Box Trolls. I never even finished at the theatres. It was awful
#5
The Matrix.
He’s Just Not That Into You.
Crazy, Stupid Love.
All crap fests with no character.
I have more.
#6
Boxtrolls…. The story is more or less pointless and doesn’t grab you. In addition, the characters are ugly and not at all likeable or cute. I overall didn’t enjoy this movie.
#7
This is something literally EVERY PERSON I met has disagreed with, but I absolutely HATE coroline. Like I really really really really hate it ,to the point where even the mere mention of it makes me gag . It’s creepy, disturbing, and it’s really over rated. The fact that this monstrosity of a film is called a ‘kids movie’ is just something I’m super confused with, like the other mother is just satan himself disguised in a film.
This is my opinion though .
Thank you for coming to my Rant
#8
I borrowed a movie called Star Paws on Hoopla and it was the WORST. The actors were so bad, and when someone held a microphone (which wasn’t supposed to move, btw) it MOVED and you could see the dude’s hand holding it! It was just so bad
#9
The God’s not dead series ranks among the worst movies ever.
#10
Blank Check
#11
The new Star Wars trio logo. Just awful.
#12
Lake Mungo. An absolute snoozefest from start to finish
#13
The avatar movie. What the hell is wrong with the director?
