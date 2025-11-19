Hey Pandas, What’s The Worst Airport Experience You’ve Ever Had? (Closed)

by

Share your stories!

#1

LaGuardia Airport New York. Jet Blue broke me! That’s what I told my husband on the phone after I watched my connecting flight back out from the gate. My 1st flight was late and the gate to the connecting flight was far away and I ran to it. I missed it by a minute. Nodded off in a chair until the next day when I caught a flight.

—– On a good note, the next time, the flight was cancelled due to toilet problems. We were offered hotels for the night and everyone rushed to get in line. I was near the back. I watched the people ahead of me go to a shuttle bus to their hotel. They ran out of crappy hotels so the rest of us walked to our rooms in the hotel at JFK in New York. Noice!

#2

Sun Express. They couldn’t communicate with Frankfurt airport for some reason after boarding. So we sat in the plane. For 5 hours. Spent 10 hours on a 5 hour flight. Flight attendant looked at me but didn’t offer me anything, but offered everyone else on the plane, even the people next to me. Most likely because I was the only non-white person on the plane. Then I got COVID from the person sitting next to me. Yippee

#3

Not me, but a fellow passenger. Domodedovo airport, Moscow (pre-war), mid winter, 3am with an incoming blizzard (I’m talking from that days 0C dropping to -20C and heavy snowfall) A young, possibly very drunk russian girl is snoozing in the chair at the gate, waking up only for boarding. She’s got the window seat next to me. She plumps into the seat and doses off. Okay, I’m in the middle seat, looking out the window watching the heavy snowfall and realising we’re running late. The plane is starting to get snow on it, so they proceed to drag some sort of contrapment near the plane and spray the entire plane with some pink foam (to remove the snow? To prevent frost? No idea). Cue the drunk russian girl waking just in time to look out the window and see – bubblegum pink. She mumbled something in russian (I don’t speak the language but I’m sure it was something referencing a deity or lack of one) and went right back to sleep.

