Hey Pandas, What’s The Weirdest Thing You’ve Experienced At A Universal Theme Park? (Closed)

by

Share your stories!

#1

My girlfriend and I had just watched “Mallrats” the night before, so I was inspired. All day, my gf was steering me towards the Jaws ride, but I was so nervous. Eventually we got on the ride and the first time the shark popped out of the water, I turned to her and said “Are you going to marry me, or what?”. Not my most romantic moment, but she did say yes!

Sadly, the attraction is no longer there, but we still have our memories of that awkward proposal…

#2

I’m a goth. I went to Halloween horror nights back in college. No one would scare me and people kept asking me for directions. Apparently everyone thought I worked there…. oddly enough I tried out a few years later and didn’t make the cut

