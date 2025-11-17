Hey Pandas, What’s The Weirdest Reason Why You Got Banned? (Closed)

Ah, yes, online bans. Whether it’s getting muted or banned, we’ve all probably experienced it at least once. Some reasons make sense, while others don’t. This article will discuss the more absurd reasons why people have been banned. I once got banned for a day just because I said ‘ur mom lol xd’.
#1
I said f coronavirus on roblox when I was younger. Typically you get a notification explaining why you were banned, but someone reported me for literally saying the letter f and then coronavirus. I JUST DON’T LIKE THE DISEASE OK!?
#2
I sent a video of Hitler singing, and I got muted for a day
(Real story-)
#3
*Context to other list addition
The video was a two minute clip of a song parody, in which Hitler was singing
#4
I talked about the SW reboot. Just replace Snow with Brown. And White with Sand. Then replace seven dwarves with seven pronouns. Apparently Bp said people could find this “offensive” even tho it’s a joke said everywhere. But half the other sh*t we say doesn’t get banned.
#5
People at my school told me I couldn’t play “truth or dare” with them anymore because I was “too boring of a person.”
oh the struggles of being a teenager who is repulsed by most “wild teenage things.”
