Hey Pandas, What’s The Weirdest Or Scariest Thing You Experienced In School?

Post your odd, random, or scary experiences from school here!
#1
During a party in University I’d had too much to drink and gone to bed, forgetting to lock my bedroom door. I woke up with a friend of my roommate’s on the side of my bed, trying to touch me. He claimed I’d been flirting with him (I wasn’t). Thankfully I convinced him he was wrong and he left. The next day my roommate couldn’t understand why I didn’t want the guy in the house.
#2
when i was around eight a man was shot and killed across the road, during school hours. im not american, we have strict gun laws. i have no idea how she got one. the house he died in was right next to a kindergarten, some parents couldnt get out for two hours.
#3
This wasn’t on school but it was on property, so I think this counts but when I was in either 3rd or 4th grade there was a deer on the sidewalk laying there bleeding after being hit by a car it was still alive though, even though it was in dark I still saw a bleed and breathe in pain, even after they removed the deer, the blood stain which was large still remained there for weeks, I still remember it clearly and learning that the deer was alive after closely looking at it.
#4
my science class had organisms of animals in glass jars for this activity. im very squeamish towards that stuff and i could barely do it :(
also we had to evacuate the school once because someone put a fork in the school’s microwave
we once had a lockdown DRILL and i was in the worst place in the school. it was one of those that seems very real too, to train us for the real thing obviously. its upsetting that we even have to have those drills :(
#5
we had a bombthreat last week. was before school but being sent back in while the news was still out front was pretty weird.
#6
In elementary school having to huddle in the hallway because of a big tornado passing outside.
#7
Probably getting beat up in elementary school. There was this one guy in my class (I was in 2nd grade) who would threaten me. It was all just bs elementary school talk, but it was scary at the time, because he told me we were neighbors and he knew where I lived (he was lying- I didn’t live anywhere near him).
#8
One day one of the popular girls didn’t show up to school. We didn’t think anything of it until she was gone for a whole week. The school kept asking the parents what happend but they weren’t answering. Then one day they finally responded, and they told the school she had committed suicide. This was last year and she was a 7th grader. I think she had abusive parents but I’m not certain. I just remember the school posted it in the school newsletter and that’s how we all found about it.
#9
Someone asked me my biggest secret and before I could answer they said, “Never mind it’s under those jeans isn’t it?” Then he and his friends asked me what I was doing that night, so I said I was leaving town, next thing I know I am on the ground and couldn’t get up. It wasn’t until someone found me that they stopped harassing me.
#10
Not particularly scary or anything, but the most real paranormal occurrence that’s happened to me.
I had a friend who had a microphone thingy for her hearing. She had a small oval on a necklace that acted like a microphone. The speaker was a hearing aid in her ear. Every class she would turn it on, and the teacher would wear it, so she could hear them. One lunch, she left it in her classroom. It was on.
I was talking with her when she started hearing clicking, like an iPad keyboard. After several confused seconds of me telling her I could not her it when she clearly could, she realised it was only in her right ear, and coming through her hearing thing. Anyway, we decided to investigate.
We crept upstairs and to the classroom. We expected for there to be teacher there, typing, but there was no one. The door was unlocked so we went in. This time I could here it too. Really loud, a click every 30 or so seconds. We looked around and found the teachers iPad. We turned it on, expecting to have to try and guess the password, but no. it was already unlocked and on safari with the keyboard up. We looked at each other and bolted.
So, a month or so later I brought it up, and we decided to leave her microphone on again at lunch. Same time, same place. So, we got it set up and everything, and that lunch the clicking started again, so we went up again.
We had a beanbag in that room. I turned my back on it and it rustled. Like something was on it. We both saw something, like a shadow, move in the other classroom. I wanted to go, but my friend said no. We stayed a little longer, and the clicking got louder. Eventually the bell rang and we had to go.
I no longer go to that school.
