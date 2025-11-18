Hey Pandas, What’s The Weirdest Dream Or Dreams You Had? (Closed)

by

Um, mine was pretty weird.

#1

So, I dreamed about this short boy wearing a shirt and shorts and sitting on a fence, talking to his crowd of adoring followers with a halo shining around his head. Later, he was a centaur with a little shoulder cape rescuing me from the mountains. Oh, and Neville Longbottom was there, except he was a nudist- something along the lines of ‘I am nothing, so I wear nothing’.

#2

It’s been years since I dreamed about Leonardo DiCaprio and Medusa from Greek myths. I was with Leonardo at the cliff and we saw Medusa coming out of the sea, she had the classic head of a snakes but the body of a snail. So we ran from her, and suddenly we were in a city full of skyscrapers, We hid in the drugstore behind the shelves. Medusa crawled there and started eating perfumes including glass bottles. I still remember the sound of her crunching the perfumes.

I’m obviously mental during sleeping.

#3

Just yesterday i dreamt about hanging to a pole outside of a building with scafolding. There was endless space beneath me to fall into and I was scare crapless. Although in real life I am not affraid of hights, in my dreams I often am and it is quite the nighmare. Yesterday something interesting happened… I was talking to a person onthe scafolding asking for help because I’m so scared I can’t move to safety. For some reason I was trying to explain myself and told him that I’m scared because of trauma. Soon I woke up and now I’m waiting for the next dream episode hopefully to hear myself tell me what that trauma was.

