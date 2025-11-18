“You Can’t”: Mark Zuckerberg Sparks Debate After Shutting Down Daughter’s Taylor Swift Dream

Mark Zuckerberg immediately shut down any hopes his daughter, August, ever had of becoming Taylor Swift when she grows up. The billionaire appeared on the Acquired podcast on September 10, which was publicly shared on Tuesday (September 17). In the episode, Mark candidly opened up about his Swiftie seven-year-old.
The Facebook founder recalled: “One day, my daughter. We took her to a Taylor Swift concert and she was like, ‘You know Dad, I kind of want to be like Taylor Swift when I grow up’.”
Mark continued: “I was like, ‘But you can’t. That’s not available to you.’ And she thought about it and she’s like, ‘Alright when I grow up I want people to want to be like August Chan Zuckerberg’.”
The businessman made the comments about the “Shake it Off” hitmaker in response to a question about what advice he would give to tech entrepreneurs.
Image credits: Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images
He said: “Do something you care about. If you are trying to pattern out strategy learn as quickly as you can.
“But part of what I’m trying to say is I think there are different ways to build stuff. Our way worked for me and our team, but different things have clearly worked for other companies.”
Ironically, Mark’s middle child has the same name as Taylor’s 2020 song “August” from her Grammy-nominated album Folklore.
Image credits: Acquired
Mark and his wife Priscilla Chan have three daughters: Maxima (born December 2015), August (born August 2017), and Aurelia (born March 2023).
The father-of-three notably brought his girlie clan to a Taylor concert in Santa Clara, USA, last year.
Taking to Instagram (one of the social media platforms he owns), back in July 2023, Mark shared a slew of snaps capturing special moments from the evening during the singer’s US Eras Tour, The Daily Mail reported at the time.
Image credits: zuck
Image credits: zuck
In one photo, Maxima and August could be seen looking out at the packed Levi’s Stadium with their mother next to them.
The 40-year-old Meta CEO also shared another picture showing the view of the stage and crowd from their balcony seats while a few of his daughters’ friends also joined in on the fun.
In the caption of the post, Mark wrote: “Life of a girl dad.”
Image credits: Taylor Swift
Image credits: priscillachan
Mark has opened up about being the father of three girls in the past. Back in May 2023, the “girl dad” shared on Instagram that he had been “designing and 3D printing dresses” with his daughters.
He shared several pictures showing off some of his colorful chain dress creations as modeled by his daughters.
You can watch Mark’s recent interview below:
Mark captioned: “I love building things and recently started designing and 3D printing dresses with the girls.
“A few projects from the last month… (and yes, I had to learn to sew).”
In the comments, the software developers noted that “someone just sent me a link to Prada’s chainmail dress in their spring line,” which looked similar to one of the dresses he designed, People reported at the time.
