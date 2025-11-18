Hey Pandas, What’s The Wackiest/Craziest Song You Know? Commercial Or Semi-Commercial

by

There are lots of funny, crazy, and wacky songs out there. Which one would make the top of the list? Let’s not list some crazy homemade stuff here. It’s gotta be commercial or at least semi-commercial. Sadly we can’t show videos here. But the song name, artist, and maybe a YT link would be nice.

#1

Surely this belongs here:

El Chombo – Chacarron
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MlW7T0SUH0E

#2

” The Shah sleeps in Lee Harvey’s grave” by the Bütthole Surfers…. crazy and wacky doesn’t cover it… a pop culture fever dream on crack…. funny but ohhhhh so disturbing….

#3

“Are you gonna eat those fries bro?” By Parry Gripp. One of the most unecessary and catchy songs out there

#4

Speed Racer by the post-punk/new wave/synth pop band called Devo. It always makes me lol cause it’s so random.

#5

Skinned by Blind Melon

#6

Skinned
by Blind Melon

and

Ya Mama
by The Pharcyde

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
