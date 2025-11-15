Hey Pandas, What’s The Strangest Conversation You’ve Overheard? (Closed)

Rules:
– It has to be something you overheard, not something you were told directly.
– It can be anywhere, as long as it was in real life (not online)!
– Keep it kind (don’t include anything offensive).
#1
Ok… me and my big bro were getting soy sauce at the grocery store. Our mom was getting bread or sumthin. As we were in the aisle we heard a dude on the phone (NO MASK) saying “yeah… yknow, ever since I got COVID” so grabbed the sauce and RAN. omgggggg
#2
i was at disney or something and i walked by a line and heard some people talking about how bees taste good
#3
I walked past some kids and they said ” no i have six beets my mom has sixty the other kid said ” l i have celery so i win
#4
That a woman just cameback from the dead and met god !
Follow Us