71 Times People Captured Moments So Creepy And Unsettling It Left Them Shaking (New Pics)

There was a time when most folks truly thought it implausible for something you see on a screen to be terrifying. Then came films like The Ring or just your run of the mill “cursed images” article to show that, actually, our brains are perfectly good at feeling scared.
We’ve gathered some creepy, unsettling images from across the internet for you to make yourself feel scared, if that’s your cup of tea. So get comfortable, preferably under some blankets, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
#1 In Honor Of My Mother, I Present To You: Her Knit Self Portrait
Image source: auntiezazas
#2 Dug This Up In A Church Graveyard During Renovation
Image source: hnnrss
#3 Remoteness Warning Sign In Australia
Image source: iamayeshaerotica
#4 The Face Of A Tapeworm Under An Electron Microscope
Image source: UlteriorKnowsIt
#5 An Abandoned Funeral Home In The South. This One Had Human Cremains And A Hearse Left Behind
Image source: places_forgotten
#6 Known As “The Pioneers Defense,” This Creepy Historical Image Was Captured In 1937 By Russian Photographer Viktor Bulla
Image source: Viktor Bulla
#7 The Hilo Tsunami Of 1946
This chilling image captures the final moments of the unknown person at the bottom left.
Image source: NOAA
#8 The 13-Mile Long Abandoned Pennsylvania Turnpike
No motor vehicles are allowed on the property, but bicycle riders are free to use it at their own risk. The trail requires helmets and lights.
Image source: joelman0
#9 I Took My Daughter’s Screens Away For A Week And She Ended Up Drawing This
Image source: Coldinthenorth
#10 Sydney Ferry Worker
Image source: ihaig72sydney
#11 Signage On A Machine At Work
Image source: littlethumb24
#12 A Painting Of My Sister
Image source: reddit.com
#13 The Path I Walk To Go To Work
Image source: pakkmann666
#14 What Is This?
I found this missing person‘s at a parking lot at Best Buy. I thought it was another normal missing persons flyer, but until I took a closer look I noticed the weird picture the description and the additional info. Is this some promotion for like a movie or an ARG?
Image source: Sirens_yellout
#15 One Of My Kindergarten Students Drew This
Image source: suminagashi_swirl
#16 Applying A Window Sticker
Image source: reddit.com
#17 Abandoned Hospital
Image source: Monsur_Ausuhnom
#18 This Dog Freaking Out (At Another Dog)
Image source: DraconicDisaster
#19 The Human Dolls Of Anatoly Moskvin
Anatoly Moskvin is a Russian former journalist, college professor, and self-dubbed “necropolyst” with expert knowledge of cemeteries. For years, his hobby of collecting dolls hid a macabre obsession that drew upon his particular interests: digging up the dead and making dolls out of their corpses.
Image source: Associated Press
#20 4 Children For Sale
August 4, 1948 – Chicago, Illinois: They’re on the auction block. These small children of Mr. and Mrs. Ray Chalifoux of Chicago, Illinois. For long months 40 year old Ray and his wife, Lucille, 24, waged a desperate but losing battle to keep food in the mouth and a roof over their heads. Now jobless and facing eviction from their near barren flat, the Chalifoux have surrendered to their heart breaking decision. Photo shows mother sobbing as the children pose wonderingly on the steps. Left to right: Lana,6. Rae, 5. Milton, 4. Sue Ellen, 2 years old.
Image source: Bettmann / Getty Images
#21 The Creepy Photo Taken Just Before The Dyatlov Pass Incident
Image source: dyatlovpass.com
#22 My Friend Works On A Fishing Boat And Just Sent Me This Abomination
Image source: DaM00s13
#23 Aren’t Ya Gonna Come Down? (Digital Edit)
Image source: LeeroyM
#24 A Friend Went For A Walk The Other Night And Saw This Woman Just Standing On A Roof
Image source: ewilliam
#25 Standing Under Starship
Image source: elonmusk
#26 My Cousin Got Send This In Her Phone
Image source: Head_Ad6148
#27 Found This At An An Antique Flea Market , I Should Have Bought It
Image source: max_bruh
#28 Desperately Needed A Toilet And Was Directed To This…
Image source: thatgirlnicola
#29 This Flyer For An Organization At My College
Image source: glitterpens
#30 Welcome To My Basement
Image source: doralbeus
#31 Opening In Pavement
Image source: Monsur_Ausuhnom
#32 My Nephew Refuses To Go To Our Local Park Because He’s Terrified Of This Thing
Image source: sKullsHavezzz
#33 Rented A Cabin A Few Years Back For A Birthday Party. Just Looked At This Pic And Thought It Was Strange. Anyone Else See It? It Was Night Time And Pitched Black So I Had The High Beams On
Image source: peonie666
#34 This Fisherman With A Deep Sea Wolf Eel
Image source: Guygan
#35 I’ll Never Unsee This
Image source: txplumber
#36 This Thrifted Tee
Image source: wy4bt
#37 Protoclone, The World’s First Bipedal, Musculoskeletal Android
Image source: Eyal-M
#38 Went To My Home Office And Found The Ceiling Like This
It’s the only one moved
Image source: thisisloreez
#39 Ok, Fine. Message Received. I Won’t Cross There
Image source: maamcakes
#40 This Image In The Restaurant Will Haunt Me Forever
Image source: David_Trancon
#41 I Just Found A Tooth In My Luggage While Traveling…
Image source: cevans001
#42 My Sister Found A Cell Phone In A Ziplock Bag Buried In Her Garden This Afternoon
Image source: cairhead13
#43 The Trophy Heads Of The Māori
Long before European colonizers arrived in New Zealand, the native Māori people were preserving the severed heads of the fallen. Known as mokomokai, the heads were chopped off, boiled, smoked, dried in the Sun, and dipped in shark oil before being displayed or paraded around like trophies.
Image source: Henry Stevens
#44 A Chilling Message From The Lipstick Killer
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#45 A Ghost Petting A Deer On The Side Of A Road
Image source: _NotSlimShady
#46 When 9 Pillars Of Light Appeared In The Night Sky Above A Coastal Japanese Town
Image source: ImPennypacker
#47 The Laundry Room In The Hospital I Work At. I Hate Going To The Basement After The Workers Leave For The Day…
Image source: noxverde
#48 Hermit Crab Using A Human Skull As A Shell
Image source: psuedon
#49 Took This Pic On A Abandoned House A Few Years Ago. Didn’t Expect The Surprise
Image source: Achaeminuz
#50 Found In The Woods
I was walking in the woods near Copenhagen and stumbled upon this weird artefact thrown in the bushes. I put it on the trail for a photo and left it there for someone else to be creeped out. I wonder if I should have kept it?
Image source: Vanil-je
#51 Poorly Lit Mcdonald’s Play Place
Image source: Staraa
#52 Found This In The Basement Of My New Home
Image source: franco-noce
#53 Reporting An Ad On Facebook Marketplace Gives The Option Of “Knows Too Much”
Image source: spaceandstuff_NMS
#54 Mickey Is Always Watching From Behind The Mask
Image source: Texas1971
#55 Weird “Are You Dreaming” Sign Found In Psychologist Waiting Room
Image source: BlueSparksFly
#56 This War Memorial Has Blank Spaces For Future Conflicts
Image source: jonjopop
#57 The Nuclear Shadows Of Hiroshima
World War II, Human shadow on bank steps, in Hiroshima after the explosion of the atom bomb in August 1945.
Image source: Universal History Archive / Getty Images
#58 The Real-Life “Shining” Hotel
Though its story remains lesser-known, the hotel that inspired The Shining is just as chilling as its fictional counterpart.
Image source: husker3in4
#59 Was Leaving My House At 6am And Found This In The Dew On The Front Steps
Image source: NastyPotatoes
#60 Kirby From Hell
Image source: UrameshiYuusuke, PBandZee
#61 Since Everyone Seemed To Like That Creepy Doll Donation So Much Here Was The Second Creepiest Weird Thing I Ever Found In A Shelf Full Of Paintings
Image source: reddit.com
#62 Wasp Nest Around Spotlights
Image source: SKA1960
#63 I Pass This Every Single Day
Image source: unbotheredworm
#64 A Soldier During The Battle Of Passchendaele In September 1917 With A Dazed, Thousand-Yard Stare, A Frequent Symptom Of “Shell-Shock”
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#65 Bison Hunting
Image source: Chick Bowen
#66 The Ghost Pilot – 1987
In 1987, Mrs Sayer was visiting air airfield in England with her friend. She thought it would fun to take a photo of her sitting in the cockpit.
When the image was developed, there was a man sitting in the pilot’s seat who hadn’t been there when the photo was taken. A long lost pilot? No one is sure.
Image source: The Society of Psychical Research
#67 I Work Graveyard At The Mall Alone This Was In The Middle Of The Floor At 4 Am This Morning
Image source: Wheezybee
#68 Bunny Statue At My Mom’s Senior Center
Image source: jesseberdinka
#69 My Husband Just Sent Me This… It Was Taken On His Way To Work This Morning
Image source: fmlmel
#70 The Unsettling Implications Of Putting A Cage Around A Grave
Image source: tropicalginger
#71 The Last Moments Of Regina Kay Walters
Just before Rhoades unalived 14-year-old Regina Kay Walters in an Illinois barn in early 1990, he took a series of photos of her cowering in fear as he moved in closer. Authorities found this photo and a collection of others like it inside Rhoades’ home after he was finally caught several months later.
Image source: Robert Ben Rhoades
