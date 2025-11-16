Hey Pandas, What Is The Weirdest Compliment You’ve Ever Recieved?

What compliment did someone give you that you were completely taken off guard by?
#1
Once someone I just have met, told me that I have a very nice neck… I don’t know, it sounded sooo creepy… 😐
#2
Your hands are so soft …like a rotten apple
#3
“You must have been very good looking when you were younger.” I’m only 43.
#4
“you have a very fake voice”
“I- I’m sorry?”
“No no it’s a good thing! I love it! Like a character at Disney land or something!”
“Um… Thank you.”
“Have you ever thought about applying?”
“… To be a character at Disney land?”
“You’d be great at it. You have a fake voice AND a great smile”
What??
#5
“You have SUCH nice hair.” Told to me by a girl who was known for stealing peoples’ hair to make voodoo dolls.
#6
Someone said I looked like a Pixar mom once. When inquired he said it was supposed to be a compliment. I still don’t know how to feel about seeing as I’m definitely not and it was super random.
#7
When I was 16 years old, I had super long hair. I had to get a haircut for a new job. This very physically attractive, but stuck up and snotty girl who’d never once spoken to me in her life, confronted me in the hallway and, very loudly, said “I’d totally have *** with you if you hadn’t cut your hair.”
#8
“You smell nice.” I don’t use the bus anymore.
#9
You’re my friend so you might get made out with…
#10
A girl said I had nice eyebrows one day in high school during a math class. Just an oddly specific thing to compliment! I did thank her, though, of course. :)
#11
“your hands look like a chihuahua’s legs”
i was like wtaf
i was in sixth grade…at my cousin’s lacrosse game
this dude had a full fvcking mustache and im about 70000% sure he was high but 😀
#12
I like your name!
To which I responded, “Thank you, I got it for my birthday.”
#13
That I had better flower arranging skills than I should based on my hands. Still not sure if that’s a compliment or an insult.
#14
These boys at my school kept telling me,” I like your shoes,” even though they were in terrible shape. I was confused, until I looked it up.😐
#15
My college acting professor told me I have a voice that can knock doors down.
#16
Not me, but my mother when I was a kid. She had worked hard to make a special dinner for an aunt and uncle who were coming to our house for the first time. After dinner she said, “Thank you for that delicious dinner. Everything tastes good when you’re hungry.” I never saw them at our house again.
#17
I used to weigh 16st for 5’2″ at the time (US friends: there’s 14 lbs to the stone so that was 224 lbs.)
I entered a singing competition; I didn’t win but made it to the final and hopefully sang reasonably well.
This bloke came up to me afterwards and said “Great voice…! Nice to see a woman like you have self-confidence.”
Cheers mate.
#18
An ex-girlfriend once told me my eyes were a forest. I guess that’s good?
#19
My brother in law called me “Rebel Scum”. I’ve never been so proud in my life! (Star Wars reference for those who were wondering)
#20
Wow you have the longest legs I’ve seen your legs and my face would made a great baby … No thank u
#21
“Your lips look soft…” A random dude at Walmart. Um… thanks..?
#22
random person at new leaf “ wow ur sweatshirt is very interesting in a deathy,halloweeny way”. fyi it was a plain black sweatshirt in the middle of February.
#23
When I was in my mid-40’s, a guy I worked with saw a pic of me in my early twenties. In front of a group of people, he said “wow!! You used to be good looking. I sure would have asked you out”. We were both single at the time.
#24
Little kid to longhaired teenager me: I like your hair. You look like you’re going to KILL somebody!
#25
A young nephew said, I really like your hair, I can see your skull through it. Ok so I have thinning hair, so what!
#26
„Birth happy hips“
#27
My 5yr old cousin told me she liked the red dots on my face (acne) because they’re her favourite colour!
#28
not me but when my sister was about 5 months old, someone complimented her toes in the most serious voice when we went to a baseball game. My mom thought it was weird but I couldn’t stop laughing.
#29
“I like your voice when you yell” said to me by a creepy emo kid in my class after I was yelling out of anger…
#30
i like the way your nails look. they are so clean!
#31
I just had my hair done, new color and highlights. Went from a dark blond to very light blond with cherry red highlights. My cousin walks in and sees it and says “Your highlights are aggressive, but it’s good”
#32
Some one told me I have nice earlobes. Not even just ears. THEY SPECIFIED F**KING EARLOBES
#33
Someone on a train or airplane once told me that I looked like a vegetarian (which I am).
#34
Some random guy told me ¨Your elbows are amazing!¨ I didn’t know how to react so I just said ¨Elbows, yes.¨
#35
I was walking down the street to go to the shop when I overheard someone telling another person that they were wearing “a cool hair today”. It totally freaked me out…
#36
That they think i’m funny because I never smile, I said thanks and i’m wondering how long it is until they realise i’m just depressed.
#37
A guy I worked with, but had never spoken to. “You look like this dead girl in a comic I used to read!” In all fairness I’d been working nights, so very white and I’d dyed my hair black, lol. We became really good friends, lol
#38
Little backstory: at school, I was 12, one very condescending classmate (she had money, I didn’t, she cared about that, I didn’t). Never even talked to me unless it was critisism.
In between classes she walkes up to me, starts talking really friendly. “Can I ask you something? ” (I sense some sort of embarrasment) “sure” I tell her. “Well I kind of have a wedgie, how do I correct that? I’m afraid to ask anyone else and I thought you might know?”
Looked at her kind of dumbfounded and gave her the very obvious suggestion of just going to the toilets and simply correct it.
I’m sure there was a compliment in there somewhere.
Weirdest experience ever. What makes me the expert? Why come to me, you obviously loathe me and I don’t care etc etc.
Of course told my best friend immediately and 26 years later we still have a good laugh over this!
#39
I never get compliments cause everyone I talk to or say they immediately hate me unless there at my age and we are friends so I never get a compliment cause of people who judge me and just straight out yells at me for no reason. I need fricken HELP!!!!!
#40
I was on a date, I ordered a steak, vegetables and potatoes. My date, who hadn’t complimented me all night, said, “You order well.”
I didn’t say thank you and he got very offended and proceeded to tell me how rude I was. Needless to say, that was our last date.
#41
I’m 16 and this isn’t a weird compliment, just during a weird time. I was running a cross country race and this was a really big meet so there was a lot of runners. Anyways we were about 2 and a half miles in and this girl is slowly passing me. And everyone is dying, tired, and breathing really hard, and as she passes me she was really nice and said “good job” and then she looks at me and says “OH MY GOSH, YOUR SO PRETTY!” It made my whole day that the fact that she said that as I was dripping sweat and breathing like a dying cow in the middle of a race and she said I was pretty. If your out there, just so you know you made my whole month and I still think about it.
#42
My boss told me I was too nice…. to get a promotion. He said he didn’t see me as director material because he didn’t think I could say no. Even though he had seen me do so when I needed to. He was constantly saying he felt I was being everyone’s concierge – I wasn’t. I was the newest person in a department of people that had been there a very long time and in a new position no one else had held, so I was doing my absolute best. If I had questions, I would ask him and he would often say what do you think. I tried not to consult him too often but when I did, this was more often than not his reply. Plus two years of my job was during the pandemic lockdown, so that made things even harder. He offered me a demotion with less pay or to leave and find another job. I ended up finding something else. I was at first very hurt but then I realized that I did my best in that job and was just being myself so that’s ok.
#44
“Wow! That’s really good. I didn’t think you had it in you.” And “oh, you made that? I would have never guessed that was you.” – both from my art teacher(who was so pompous she insisted we call her Dr since she had a PhD in art history)
#45
Had a boyfriend in my 20s that once said “yeah you’re kinda cute.” Thanks?
#46
*pulls up notes from the time I posted to Reddit’s roast me thread*
many, many, many comparisons to Cartman from South Park (I am a South Park fan but I’m a tad offended by it) because I’m *slightly* overweight.
“You’re a Jimmy/Timmy!” in reference to Timmy Burch/Jimmy Valmer, two SP characters that are disabled (they’re treated like normal kids by other characters and aren’t defined by their quirks) doesn’t bother me as I’m autistic myself and I have a speech impediment. Posted to a rate me thread (I was bored and I get that I’m rather unattractive)
Its Kyle’s cousin kyle Schwartz! (I have glasses and short brown hair)
At work: I wouldn’t want a pretty girl like you to get hurt 😏
And many many many fat jokes/jabs at me to “lose weight” although it’s how my body looks
#47
I had long, straight hair in high school, so I braided it while wet so it would have waves. I had some boy call me cousin it because my hair was dark blonde and I wear glasses.
#48
Some guy really wanted to date me because:
goed vlees moet je niet laten lopen/ good meat should not be let go (or go to waste)
#49
“you’d be really hot if you weren’t a lesbian” uhhhh….thanks?
#50
You’re really pretty
-a random stranger at a summer camp
#51
“Nice breasts”
#52
