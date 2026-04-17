If You’re A Fan Of Dark Humor, You Might Love These 35 New ‘Glasshouses’ Comics

by

Glasshouses is a webcomic artist who has built a following for creating simple, minimalistic comics with a distinctly dark and offbeat sense of humor. 

What makes these comics stand out is the balance between light, almost silly setups and more serious undertones. Many of them touch on themes like life, death, and everyday contradictions, but without ever feeling too heavy. There’s always a layer of humor that keeps things approachable, even when the joke itself is a bit grim.

In this post, we’ve gathered a fresh selection of Glasshouses comics, filled with strange ideas, clever twists, and that signature mix of dark humor and absurdity that tends to linger for a moment after the punchline hits.

More info: Facebook | Instagram

#1

If You’re A Fan Of Dark Humor, You Might Love These 35 New ‘Glasshouses’ Comics

Image source: glass.housescomics

#2

If You’re A Fan Of Dark Humor, You Might Love These 35 New ‘Glasshouses’ Comics

Image source: glass.housescomics

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If You’re A Fan Of Dark Humor, You Might Love These 35 New ‘Glasshouses’ Comics

Image source: glass.housescomics

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If You’re A Fan Of Dark Humor, You Might Love These 35 New ‘Glasshouses’ Comics

Image source: glass.housescomics

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If You’re A Fan Of Dark Humor, You Might Love These 35 New ‘Glasshouses’ Comics

Image source: glass.housescomics

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If You’re A Fan Of Dark Humor, You Might Love These 35 New ‘Glasshouses’ Comics

Image source: glass.housescomics

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If You’re A Fan Of Dark Humor, You Might Love These 35 New ‘Glasshouses’ Comics

Image source: glass.housescomics

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If You’re A Fan Of Dark Humor, You Might Love These 35 New ‘Glasshouses’ Comics

Image source: glass.housescomics

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If You’re A Fan Of Dark Humor, You Might Love These 35 New ‘Glasshouses’ Comics

Image source: glass.housescomics

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If You’re A Fan Of Dark Humor, You Might Love These 35 New ‘Glasshouses’ Comics

Image source: glass.housescomics

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If You’re A Fan Of Dark Humor, You Might Love These 35 New ‘Glasshouses’ Comics

Image source: glass.housescomics

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If You’re A Fan Of Dark Humor, You Might Love These 35 New ‘Glasshouses’ Comics

Image source: glass.housescomics

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If You’re A Fan Of Dark Humor, You Might Love These 35 New ‘Glasshouses’ Comics

Image source: glass.housescomics

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If You’re A Fan Of Dark Humor, You Might Love These 35 New ‘Glasshouses’ Comics

Image source: glass.housescomics

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If You’re A Fan Of Dark Humor, You Might Love These 35 New ‘Glasshouses’ Comics

Image source: glass.housescomics

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If You’re A Fan Of Dark Humor, You Might Love These 35 New ‘Glasshouses’ Comics

Image source: glass.housescomics

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If You’re A Fan Of Dark Humor, You Might Love These 35 New ‘Glasshouses’ Comics

Image source: glass.housescomics

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If You’re A Fan Of Dark Humor, You Might Love These 35 New ‘Glasshouses’ Comics

Image source: glass.housescomics

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If You’re A Fan Of Dark Humor, You Might Love These 35 New ‘Glasshouses’ Comics

Image source: glass.housescomics

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If You’re A Fan Of Dark Humor, You Might Love These 35 New ‘Glasshouses’ Comics

Image source: glass.housescomics

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If You’re A Fan Of Dark Humor, You Might Love These 35 New ‘Glasshouses’ Comics

Image source: glass.housescomics

#22

If You’re A Fan Of Dark Humor, You Might Love These 35 New ‘Glasshouses’ Comics

Image source: glass.housescomics

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If You’re A Fan Of Dark Humor, You Might Love These 35 New ‘Glasshouses’ Comics

Image source: glass.housescomics

#24

If You’re A Fan Of Dark Humor, You Might Love These 35 New ‘Glasshouses’ Comics

Image source: glass.housescomics

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If You’re A Fan Of Dark Humor, You Might Love These 35 New ‘Glasshouses’ Comics

Image source: glass.housescomics

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If You’re A Fan Of Dark Humor, You Might Love These 35 New ‘Glasshouses’ Comics

Image source: glass.housescomics

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If You’re A Fan Of Dark Humor, You Might Love These 35 New ‘Glasshouses’ Comics

Image source: glass.housescomics

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If You’re A Fan Of Dark Humor, You Might Love These 35 New ‘Glasshouses’ Comics

Image source: glass.housescomics

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If You’re A Fan Of Dark Humor, You Might Love These 35 New ‘Glasshouses’ Comics

Image source: glass.housescomics

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If You’re A Fan Of Dark Humor, You Might Love These 35 New ‘Glasshouses’ Comics

Image source: glass.housescomics

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If You’re A Fan Of Dark Humor, You Might Love These 35 New ‘Glasshouses’ Comics

Image source: glass.housescomics

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If You’re A Fan Of Dark Humor, You Might Love These 35 New ‘Glasshouses’ Comics

Image source: glass.housescomics

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If You’re A Fan Of Dark Humor, You Might Love These 35 New ‘Glasshouses’ Comics

Image source: glass.housescomics

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If You’re A Fan Of Dark Humor, You Might Love These 35 New ‘Glasshouses’ Comics

Image source: glass.housescomics

#35

If You’re A Fan Of Dark Humor, You Might Love These 35 New ‘Glasshouses’ Comics

Image source: glass.housescomics

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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