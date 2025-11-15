Hey Pandas, What’s The Silliest Insult Or Swear In Your Native Language? (Closed)

I was tickled to come across this Afrikaans phrase in a book I’m reading: “jou sissie se vissie”. It means, “your sister’s little fish!” – and yes, that expression is considered a swear word. It’s adorably wholesome!
I know there are Pandas from all over the world on here. Please share other expressions that are silly (in a wholesome way, as I am not looking for this to get mean or dirty).
Example: In the U.S. we say “go lay an egg” or “go fly a kite” to mean “get lost, you’re not wanted here,” but folks who don’t natively speak English have helped me realize how silly those phrases sound (especially the second one, because you’re inviting them to do something fun). What other expressions am I missing out on?
Don’t let the door hit you on the way out. (US) This is an indirect way of saying ‘go away’.
”Olla tossun alla” = ”to be under a slipper”. Means to be dominated by your spouse / having no independence in a relationship. It’s a pretty sexist insult really, and luckily you hear it less and less.
Mon-sape It means crazy in Kiowa
So um in Tamil we say Avan oru manggu. It’s means he is an idiot but if u translate directly it means he is a bowl. Manggu neansa bowl or idiot so that’s my post!
In marathi we call a stupid person “डुकर” (dookar) and it’s literal meaning is pig. In hindi we sometimes call someone short sighted “ईद की चाँद” (id ki chand) and in literal translation in means “moon of eid”
Kutta (Dog) .
I mean , Aren’t dogs cute ?
Indian people often get offended if someone calls them a kutta , But I take it as a compliment
