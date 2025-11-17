Hey Pandas, What’s The Scariest Health “Phenomenon” That’s Happened To You? (Closed)

Most of us probably have a story about something that happened to us health-wise that was extremely scary or crazy so Pandas, share your stories.
#1
Ok I’ll start. I’m 11(f) but year before last before my 10 birthday me, and my mom was living with my sister and nephew for a visit. So my aunt came by because she was also in town right. So she came and gave both me and my nephew a sharing size bag of Hew Chews (don’t think I spelled it right lol). So I at my whole bag within an hour in a half so by 2:30. Well that night at around 8 or 9 I start to feel as if I was in a dream and started to feel really nauseous as well as shaking uncontrollably, so I tell my Mom and age checks my blood pressure. It was normal! But I still felt like s**t and I didn’t know why. So at this point I’m starting to feel worse and my Mom has the EMTs on the phone when I sit on the living room couch/bed (my sister has a 1 bedroom) and violently puke all over the carpet, twice. So then after that the EMTs came and asked if I wanted to go to the hospital, I’m crying and saying no. They do and ECG and I’m starting to feel a little better. They stay a little longer to make sure I’m good as my mom was trying to calm my nephew down. So at the end my mom calls my sister, I stay up a little bit longer, and shower and the next day it was like nothing happened. We still don’t have an explanation but I haven’t dared to eat Hew chews since.
#2
I think I was around 6 or 7 when it happened. I woke up one morning on a schoolday feeling extremely dizzy. Everytime I moved or did something, I got more dizzy and couldn’t maintain my balance. I stayed home from school that day as I was unable to move around without falling down. The dizziness went away in the afternoon and didn’t return. I have no idea why that happened
#3
Got a new med (mental health) and first time I took it I started seeing beautiful geometric designs everywhere! Happened to mention what I was seeing to some friends. They made sure I called my doctor the next day and was taken off the med. I know it was the right thing to do but they were the prettiest things I’d ever seen!
#4
I don’t have a natural circadian rhythm (sleep/wake cycle). This means I can be fully awake & suddenly fall asleep at any time. My dreams are so realistic that I can’t trust my brain to know whether a conversation I had with someone was real or a dream – same goes for memories & experiences. Sometimes they overlap, like an old static cable channel. After going through testing where electrodes were glued into my scalp to measure brainwaves, my results showed that it takes my brain 11-60 seconds after closing my eyes to go into REM sleep. It’s incredibly embarrassing and makes life difficult. Explain that to an employer! Travelling is rough (no driving for me). I can’t trust myself that I won’t lose consciousness at any moment. I’ve woken up in public with my purse missing multiple times.
#5
✨diabetes✨
My family has a history of prediabetes and t2, but as a t1 I guess I’m a trendsetter
#6
I was coming back from camping at the end of Jan this year and I started getting what I thought was extreme period pain, except I normally don’t get it very bad. I probably should have pulled over, as it kept getting worse, but I still thought it wasn’t anything serious and all I could think is I just had to get home. I did make it home and took some ibuprofen and grabbed a heat pack, but I was groaning in pain and my dad got concerned as it was so unusual for me. He tried calling the Nurse on Call number for advice but there was no answer so decided to call an ambulance. The ambos arrived and took me to hospital. Even with the pain meds they gave me it just kept getting worse and then I began throwing up. The doctors thought it could be kidney stones or appendicitis so took me for a CT scan. Instead they found a mass on one of my ovaries. By the time they could get a specialist to see me, the pain was under control (and it was 1am) so they decided to wait for an ultrasound the next morning. Turns out I had a 10x10cm cyst on my ovary and it was twisting the ovary which meant it could cause permanent damage so they had to operate. Thankfully they did that and saved the ovary and I healed really well, really quickly, but it was terrifying!
#7
Health know everything related to health and fitness visit our site
Follow Us