Hey Pandas, Whats The Scariest Fact You Know?

Tell us the scariest fact you know.
Some people are going to hate you for no rational reason and you cannot do anything about that.
My ex is out of prison
not really that scary but only 6% of the ocean has been explored. we know more about the moon than the ocean
There are about 40 super volcanoes around the world capable of claiming up to a billion lives…and we’re about 24,000 years overdue for an eruption.
Emotional abuse is very common and nobody gives a sh1t. I know this because of personal experience. My friends think I’m overreacting, my parents think I need a therapist (like wtf they are the cause of my abuse, depression and suicidal thoughts, and my siblings think im faking it for attention.
Now that I read that paragraph, here’s another fact. From personal experience, 80% of everyone I trusted broke my trust. Don’t trust anyone guys.
Human life: a sexually transmitted terminal condition. The day we are born, we started dying.
Some brain conditions can go undetected, so one day you could go to sleep and never wake up again.
There’s a condition called Cotard’s Delusion, which is the belief that you are dead or dying
There is a 99.99% chance that we are living in a simulation since we are so close to creating AI ourselves. Make the people running the simulation laugh their asses off, guys.
Also, there is a disease where someone gets less and less sleep until they cannot sleep at all. Then they die. There is no known cure.
(I don’t remember the source, but I think it was on BoredPanda (where else). Don’t remember the name either, and I may have the information wrong.)
It’s all about mirrors! First, the way you see yourself in a mirror is not the way everyone else sees you. Second, the longer you stare at your face in the mirror the more likely you will notice your features changing. Yes, I did this and it was freaking weird.
It’s classified. Sorry.
That there is a brain-eating amoeba, Naegleria fowleri, that lives in warm fresh water (lakes, rivers, ponds, etc), and if you get infected the mortality rate is ~97%. By the time you figure out you’ve got it, it’s too late. Luckily, infections are actually quite rare (less than 3/year).
There is never any way at any time under any conditions under any circumstances to be certain of what is real and what is not.
Though this is imo the scariest thing, like everything else, we may use this in our favor to actually increase safety.
