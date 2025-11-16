Hey Pandas, What’s The One Thing About Life That You Realized As An Adult? (Closed)

Life realization.

#1

As a child, I couldn’t wait to leave home…as an adult? I can’t wait to be home.

#2

Time goes fast.
Money is hard to get hold of.
Make time for your parents because one day, they’ll be gone for good.
Get a dog.

(I know that’s technically four, but they were all tied for first place in my head)

#3

There is always another meal to be cooked, and no matter how many times you wash dishes there will always be more.

#4

It not as easy as you think it is as a child. In all reality no one really cares normal people all around you, unless there sometimes there is one in there that cares if your having hard time.

#5

Mum and Dad did the best for us kids with what they had at the time.

#6

It sucos.

#7

Taxes, on everything even in death you pay taxes.

