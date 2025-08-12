“Earth To Planet”: 27 New Humorous Comics By Jody Zellman To Boost Your Mood

Jody Zellman, the creator of “Earth To Planet,” has been bringing humor to readers since launching the cartoon series in September 2017. Inspired by comedy greats like Gary Larson, George Carlin, and Dave Barry, Zellman’s work blends everyday life with sharp, light-hearted wit while avoiding crude humor, shock value, and overdone puns.

Originally working with pencil, paper, and Photoshop, Zellman has since transitioned to drawing digitally on an iPad with Procreate, a change that allows him to work on the go and avoid filling his attic with boxes of originals. Although the comic is currently on a longer-than-planned hiatus as he works to regain his discipline, his creative philosophy remains simple: “Whatever comes out of my brain is fair game.”

More info: x.com | Instagram | Facebook | earthtoplanet.com

#1

Image source: earthtoplanet

#2

Image source: earthtoplanet

#3

Image source: earthtoplanet

#4

Image source: earthtoplanet

#5

Image source: earthtoplanet

#6

Image source: earthtoplanet

#7

Image source: earthtoplanet

#8

Image source: earthtoplanet

#9

Image source: earthtoplanet

#10

Image source: earthtoplanet

#11

Image source: earthtoplanet

#12

Image source: earthtoplanet

#13

Image source: earthtoplanet

#14

Image source: earthtoplanet

#15

Image source: earthtoplanet

#16

Image source: earthtoplanet

#17

Image source: earthtoplanet

#18

Image source: earthtoplanet

#19

Image source: earthtoplanet

#20

Image source: earthtoplanet

#21

Image source: earthtoplanet

#22

Image source: earthtoplanet

#23

Image source: earthtoplanet

#24

Image source: earthtoplanet

#25

Image source: earthtoplanet

#26

Image source: earthtoplanet

#27

Image source: earthtoplanet

