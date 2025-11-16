Hey Pandas, What’s The Most Stupid Rule Your School Has Enforced? (Closed)

Let me know, looking to see if people’s schools are as weird as mine.
#1
You can’t grow facial hair! I mean why!
#2
I have two.
Spanish my first class of the day, and we cant leave to use the restroom until 50 minutes onto the class has gone by, and we cant go when there’s 20 minutes left.
All of the school administration has permission to take a students phone till the end of the day. But the thing is, they keep it until 3:40 (school ends at 3:30)
#3
1) The dress code. I would rather have just had a uniform than have to meticulously pick out an outfit each morning that will office the dress code. If you were wearing something that was non following of the code you had to sit in a someone room while the principle watched you eat lunch. They were religious about this, but nothing else.
2) In my school you cannot celebrate a holiday. No dressing up for Halloween, no movies before Christmas, are you thinking about Easter… Detention. It was awful, we would find ways around it, like we had a winter solstice party. It still sucked though.
#4
It’s not allowed to have crushes on anyone is the school.
Btw I’m homeschooled.
#5
No superballs, or bouncy balls, that was extremely stupid and pointless, but rules are rules.
Follow Us