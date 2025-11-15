I Show You Cute And Simple Ways To Mend Clothes

Hi, I’m Rhea Muthane, a designer based out of India. I’ve been obsessed with repair culture and have been exploring repair as an artistic medium.
100 ways of mending is a creative mending project that uses repair as an artistic medium. Using everyday materials around the house and very basic skills the project is meant to inspire new perspectives around trash and reuse. It aims to make crafting more entertaining and flaws more aspiration by finding the silver lining in all things that have gone bad. Combining storytelling, creativity, and soul this project is a pandemic project meandering around thoughts from isolation and society.
More info: Instagram
#1 Deflecting Lines. Tear Appliquéd Over With Op Art Patterns
#2 Flight Of A Stain
#3 Tear Camouflaged As A Reptile
#4 Lost A Button, Found A Cherry
#5 Stains Let Loose
#6 Dad’s Old Shirt Comes Back To Life In Salvador Dali’s Persistence Of Memory Painting
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us