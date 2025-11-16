Hey Pandas, What’s The Most Ridiculous Thing Anyone’s Ever Tried To Make You Do?

by

We all have that one idiot who says yes to boys and no to girls and crap like that. I want stories XD

#1

My mom did, and still does, attempt to “un-gay-ify” me

#2

Probably not the MOST ridiculous thing I’ve done but today my friend made me dump water all over her. She did the same to one of our classmates earlier in the day and they said if she didn’t do it they’d snitch on her. She was soaked for the rest of the day. Thing is, I never thought she’d ask me that since last year we got into a full-on water fight after she asked me to pour some water on her to cool her off and I dumped the whole bottle down her shirt. So yeah, definitely not as crazy as some of the things on here but it’s all I can think of.

#3

Exist

#4

Go to bed/ home with them. complete strainers (mostly) in bars

#5

The postmaster wanted me to use a postal vehicle with bad brakes. I refused.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, How Are You Spending Your Thanksgiving? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Dave Letterman is Awarded the Mark Twain Prize for Humor
3 min read
Oct, 25, 2017
Top Five Moments In Tim Burton’s Wednesday Trailer
3 min read
Sep, 9, 2022
I Made Some Miles To Take These Sunsets
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Jojo Rabbit
Was Jojo Rabbit an Appropriate Film To Make In 2019?
3 min read
Sep, 19, 2021
People Furious Over Judge’s Decision In The Laken Snelling Baby Case After New Evidence Surfaces
3 min read
Oct, 31, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.