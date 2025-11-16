Hey Pandas, What’s The Most Ridiculous Thing Anyone’s Ever Tried To Make You Do?

We all have that one idiot who says yes to boys and no to girls and crap like that. I want stories XD
#1
My mom did, and still does, attempt to “un-gay-ify” me
#2
Probably not the MOST ridiculous thing I’ve done but today my friend made me dump water all over her. She did the same to one of our classmates earlier in the day and they said if she didn’t do it they’d snitch on her. She was soaked for the rest of the day. Thing is, I never thought she’d ask me that since last year we got into a full-on water fight after she asked me to pour some water on her to cool her off and I dumped the whole bottle down her shirt. So yeah, definitely not as crazy as some of the things on here but it’s all I can think of.
#3
Exist
#4
Go to bed/ home with them. complete strainers (mostly) in bars
#5
The postmaster wanted me to use a postal vehicle with bad brakes. I refused.
