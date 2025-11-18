Dive Into 30 Captivating Finalists From The 2024 Ocean Photographer Of The Year

The Ocean Photographer of the Year Awards 2024 has once again brought together the most breathtaking images from our oceans. Hosted by Oceanographic Magazine, the competition celebrates photographers who capture powerful moments in nature, from huge sea creatures to the peaceful life below the surface.
This year’s winners and finalists share captivating views of our oceans, reminding us how big and fragile they are. Each photo tells a story, helping us explore and understand the underwater world while also showing why it’s important to protect it for the future.
#1 Wildlife Photographer Of The Year, Finalist Jake Wilton
Conflict Islands, Papua New Guinea
In Papua New Guinea’s Conflict Islands, conservation efforts have transformed former poachers into protectors, boosting turtle hatchling numbers. “Amid this success, a rare leucistic green sea turtle was found amongst the nests,” says Wilton. “Using the surface of the calm water I captured the striking reflection of the hatchling as it surfaced for air. The discovery is a testament to the successful turnaround in conservation efforts and the beauty of these endangered creatures.”
Image source: Oceanographic Magazine
#2 The Ocean Photographer Of The Year, 1st Place Winner Rafael Fernandez Caballero
Baja California Sur, Mexico
A Bryde’s whale takes a bite. “A feeding frenzy is the biggest show on earth for me. The smallest animals on earth, plankton, attract bait balls of sardines and, in turn, giant whales show up,” says Fernández Caballero. “I was lucky to witness this show off Baja California Sur at the end of 2023. Due to El Niño and warmer temperatures, different species joined the party and I witnessed huge numbers of beautifully colored dorados and large groups of sea lions that were attracted by the bait balls. The highlight was this whale coming out of nowhere with its mouth wide open.”
Image source: Oceanographic Magazine
#3 Wildlife Photographer Of The Year, 3rd Place Winner Andrey Shpatak
Russia
A giant Pacific octopus in the shallows. “In late autumn, when the water temperature drops sharply to 5 degrees Celsius, giant Pacific octopuses rush to shallow water,” says Shpatak. “Nobody really knows why yet but it has been happening for many years. Here, I met such an octopus at a shallow depth near the thickets of Zostera algae and I managed to take several pictures of this beautiful giant.”
Image source: Oceanographic Magazine
#4 Fine Art Photographer Of The Year, Finalist Enric Gener
Menorca, Spain
“Spotting pelagic life in the Mediterranean Sea can be tough because you usually spend hours without seeing a single splash,” says Gener. “After about five hours of searching, we spotted this seagull and noticed that its legs weren’t underwater. We approached slowly with the boat and suddenly realized that it was standing on a sea turtle. I decided to jump into the water, thinking I would find the turtle dead because it wasn’t moving. When I got close enough, I saw its face underwater and realized that the sea turtle was alive. What a surreal scene!”
Image source: Oceanographic Magazine
#5 Wildlife Photographer Of The Year, Finalist Clayton Harris
Australia
A breaching humpback whale on its migration path along the Australian coastline. “I headed out to sea, to catch a glimpse of these majestic ocean travelers. With the smell of forest fires in the distance, a smoggy haze blanketed the horizon, softening the background of my composition. After sighting some activity in the distance, I readied myself in anticipation,” says Harris. “All of a sudden, an inquisitive juvenile surfaced near the boat, followed by this fully grown humpback whale lunging from the depths. It towered above us, in what can only be described as the most incredible display of power by an animal.”
Image source: Oceanographic Magazine
#6 Fine Art Photographer Of The Year, Finalist Pietro Formis
Philippines
A juvenile African pompano. “The juveniles look very different from adults,” explains Formis. “They are very thin, with a silver body and very long appendages on their fins. Usually, the filaments stretch out behind them, making it almost impossible to capture the whole fish. This time, I got the shot while it was changing direction, and these beautiful long fins created circles around the silverfish. They looked like neon lights at night.”
Image source: Oceanographic Magazine
#7 Wildlife Photographer Of The Year, Finalist Laura Leusko
Baja California Sur, Mexico
“Every year, thousands of mobula rays congregate in the Sea of Cortez. It is a breathtaking phenomenon to witness,” explains Leusko. “What initially looked like a dark ball of movement from the sky, transformed into an intricate lattice of mobula upon mobula as I flew my drone closer. That’s when they started jumping out of the water and it was pure magic. I’m grateful to be able to witness, capture and share these glimpses.”
Image source: Oceanographic Magazine
#8 Conservation (Hope) Photographer Of The Year, Finalist Florian Ledoux
Svalbard, Norway
A male and female polar bear rest after mating. “The image captures a tender moment of courtship between a female and a male polar bear, nestled together in the snow high in the mountains,” explains Ledoux. “After weeks of tracking her, the male finally caught up with the female as she started to accept him. It was such a delicate and intimate moment when we finally saw them mating. Afterward, they fell asleep together, a true reminder of the power of love, the resilience of life, and the precious bonds that exist within the wild.”
Image source: Oceanographic Magazine
#9 Fine Art Photographer Of The Year, Finalist Mizael Palomeque Gonzalez
Mexico
A spotted eagle ray’s natural pattern. “On one of my dives, this beautiful eagle ray caught my eye,” says Palomeque Gonzalez. “It swam calmly across the sandy bottom as it exposed its intricate back to us all. I was amazed that nature inspires the most revolutionary creations. Its skin pattern reminds me of a binary code.”
Image source: Oceanographic Magazine
#10 Wildlife Photographer Of The Year, 2nd Place Winner Rafael Fernandez Caballero
Galápagos Islands, Ecuador
“As we gaze at this marine iguana, with half of its body submerged in the waters and the other half emerging above the surface, it’s impossible not to marvel at the uniqueness of these creatures. Without a doubt, marine iguanas are living dinosaurs, a testament to the countless stages and transformations life on our planet has undergone,” says Fernández Caballero. “Native to the Galápagos Islands, marine iguanas are a striking example of nature’s incredible adaptability. Unlike other iguanas around the world, these are the only ones that have evolved to swim and feed underwater, holding their breath for up to 60 minutes. Their robust bodies and flattened tails have been perfectly shaped by the marine ecosystem they inhabit. Yet, despite their strength and adaptability, marine iguanas are considered vulnerable. The warm currents of the El Niño phenomenon, combined with rising global temperatures, have reduced the availability of food, forcing these iguanas to travel greater distances to find marine algae.”
Image source: Oceanographic Magazine
#11 Wildlife Photographer Of The Year, Finalist Florian Ledoux
Svalbard, Norway
The Grinch, a polar bear with a distinctive character, rests. Ledoux explains: “She had a predictable routine. Each evening she would wake up, stretch, make her way to the ice edge and chase walruses off the ice. That night her playful spirit extended to the birds which she chased with boundless energy, running around simply for the joy of it. As dusk settled in, The Grinch decided it was time to hunt. Leaving the ice behind, she would head towards the hills, where her keen senses guided her to track reindeer. Within a few hours, she typically caught her reindeer, ensuring she had a substantial meal before resting. Satisfied and full, she would find a quiet spot to sleep, only to wake up the next evening and repeat her routine.”
Image source: Oceanographic Magazine
#12 Young Photographer Of The Year, 2nd Place Winner Joao Pontes
Hawaii, USA
A perfectly camouflaged lizardfish with prey in its mouth. “Lizardfish are ambush predators and try to camouflage themselves among the paler substrate, remaining motionless, waiting for other fish to get close,” says Pontes. “They attack and capture their prey with sharp teeth, and sometimes they have eyes bigger than their stomachs. I think this photo highlights how colors can play very different roles in nature. Taking the shot from above ensured the distinct outlines of each fish were clear, thereby bringing the interaction into focus.”
Image source: Oceanographic Magazine
#13 Adventure Photographer Of The Year, Finalist Tobias Friedrich
Northern Norway
Every winter, orcas and humpback whales come to Northern Norway to feed on Atlantic herring. “On our expedition to look for orcas and whales, we were quite unlucky for a whole week,” remembers Friedrich. “Suddenly, we found a bait ball with herring just outside the harbor of Skjervoy. This huge humpback filled its huge mouth with the small fish, before swimming past us closely.”
Image source: Oceanographic Magazine
#14 Conservation (Impact) Photographer Of The Year, Finalist Celia Kujala
Kiepert Island, Svalbard, Norway
“A polar bear walked along the shoreline when something on the ground piqued his interest,” says Kujala. “He picked it up and started to play with it. My heart sank as I realized he had found a piece of plastic. Watching the polar bear play with a piece of plastic in the beautiful Arctic wilderness underscored the impact of human waste on even the most remote environments. Not even the uninhabited reaches of the Arctic are exempt from the pervasive grip of plastic pollution. It was a sobering reminder of the urgent need to address the problem.”
Image source: Oceanographic Magazine
#15 Human Connection Award: People & Planet Ocean, Finalist Ioannis Pavlos Evangelidis
Sri Lanka
Traditional Sri Lankan stilt fishermen at sunset. “This is a single take at 10s shutter speed, showcasing the water movement in contrast to the stillness of the fishermen. Traditional artisanal fishing methods like these, used for subsistence, do not pose a significant threat to the ocean’s natural resources. On the contrary, they make local communities active stakeholders to the ocean’s health,” explains Evangelidis.
Image source: Oceanographic Magazine
#16 Fine Art Photographer Of The Year, Finalist Ajiex Dharma
Bali, Indonesia
A peacock mantis shrimp in a stunning display of vibrant blue, green, and orange hues against a dark background. “Its prominent, bulging eyes, known for their extraordinary vision, give it an alien-like look,” says Dharma. “The swirling light effect around the shrimp adds a sense of energy and ethereal quality, making it appear otherworldly. The detailed patterns and colors of the shrimp’s exoskeleton are highlighted, showcasing its natural beauty and complexity.”
Image source: Oceanographic Magazine
#17 Conservation (Hope) Photographer Of The Year, 3rd Place Winner Matty Smith
Sydney, Australia
“Hiding under the boat piers and jetties of Sydney Harbour, you’ll find these small and endangered White’s seahorses if you’re lucky,” says Smith. “Named after Dr White of the First Fleet, their numbers have been in decline due to human activities. However, due to conservation programmes and captive breeding and release, their numbers are happily recovering. I was lucky to find this individual clinging to a bright pink sponge and was able to take a photograph with a splash of colour.”
Image source: Oceanographic Magazine
#18 Young Photographer Of The Year, 1st Place Winner Jacob Guy
North Sulawesi, Indonesia
The algae octopus is an elusive creature. “Normally coming out to hunt at dusk, with incredible camouflage, these creatures blend seamlessly into the reef – until they are viewed under a different light,” says Guy. “These octopuses are one of the only cephalopods that actually fluoresce under ultraviolet light. On my last night dive of the trip, I got lucky and found one of these beautiful creatures on the hunt for a meal and managed to capture the intense look from its yellow eyes.”
Image source: Oceanographic Magazine
#19 Conservation (Hope) Photographer Of The Year, Finalist Remuna Beca
The Bahamas
A Southern stingray patrols a healthy seagrass meadow in the Bahamas. “Seagrass beds are among the world’s most productive and ecologically important ecosystems, playing a pivotal role in mitigating climate change by capturing and storing carbon dioxide from our atmosphere at a rate much faster than forests,” explains Beca. “I captured this image while freediving. That morning, the sunlight was stunning, casting ethereal beams through the water and perfectly illuminating the graceful stingray on patrol. I hope this image highlights the importance of these vital ecosystems and inspires efforts to protect them.”
Image source: Oceanographic Magazine
#20 Wildlife Photographer Of The Year, Finalist Merche Llobera
Baja California Sur, Mexico
“The image captures the crazy duality of the hunt. Above, pelicans dive from the sky in a well-coordinated dance. Underwater, it’s pure chaos. Mahi-mahi darts around at top speed, chasing sardines,” explains Llobera. “I was in the water for hours because the bait ball was static. The surface was murky from the feast, with sea lions also joining the action. Whales passed by, but none went for the sardines. Being in the middle of this frenzy was wild and exhilarating. I felt so fortunate to witness such an incredible scene, showcasing nature’s raw, chaotic beauty.”
Image source: Oceanographic Magazine
#21 Fine Art Photographer Of The Year, Finalist Merche Llobera
Saltee Islands, Ireland
A puffin carries fish to feed its chicks. “The dark backdrop of the shadowed cliffs highlights the puffin’s vibrant, colorful beak and the shimmering silver of the captured fish,” explains Llobera. “The Saltee Islands are a paradise for these captivating birds and provide a safe haven for nesting and feeding. Being there, so close to the puffins, was a long-awaited and beautiful experience. Sitting on the ground with my camera, surrounded by puffins among the cliffs, was incredible. Despite spending over ten hours under the sun, rain, and wind, every moment was worth it.”
Image source: Oceanographic Magazine
#22 Ocean Portfolio Award, 3rd Place Winner Filippo Borghi
Antarctica
“In the frigid waters of the Southern Ocean, just off the coast of Antarctica, I had the opportunity to capture a breathtaking encounter with one of the region’s most formidable predators – the leopard seal,” says Borgi. “As an avid underwater photographer, I had long dreamed of documenting the elusive and powerful movements of this enigmatic marine mammal. As I submerged beneath the surface, the striking form of the seal came into view, its sleek, spotted coat and powerful jaws seemingly suspended in the crystalline waters. I held my breath, my heart racing with a mixture of awe and trepidation, as the seal approached, while its dark eyes were fixed on mine.”
Image source: Oceanographic Magazine
#23 Human Connection Award: People & Planet Ocean, Finalist Zhang Xiang
Fujian, China
After fishing for three days, fishermen in coastal Fujian dry their nets for two days in the sun. “As most of the nets are woven with hemp fibers, they swell easily after being immersed in water and the hemp fibers may rot if not dried in time,” says Xiang. “Drying the nets in the sun also repairs them and prolongs their life which is important as fishing boats and nets are the most valuable belongings of local fishermen.”
Image source: Oceanographic Magazine
#24 Human Connection Award: People & Planet Ocean, 3rd Place Winner Yue Hongjun
Cebu, Philippines
“This is the second time in two years that I have come to Moalboal to photograph the interaction between a sardine school and a model,” explains Hongjun. “Dada-Li, who is training to be a freediver here, wore her own customized fishtail, and after trying to get the perfect shot for several days, I finally caught this wonderful moment on a sunny morning. It embodies the idea that humans and marine life can exist in harmony.”
Image source: Oceanographic Magazine
#25 Wildlife Photographer Of The Year, Finalist Kate Jonker
South Africa
A curious octopus looks out from its hiding place. “I’ve always been fascinated by octopuses. They’re some of the most intelligent and unique creatures underwater,” says Jonker. “This little common octopus was so well camouflaged among the hydroids that I almost missed it. It would peek out and then hide, lifting its head cautiously. I spent about 15 minutes watching it, noticing its curiosity and caution. Gradually, it became braver, spending more time observing me and my camera. Eventually, it allowed me to capture its photo before slipping away beneath her rock. Moments like these are humbling, reminding us we are visitors in their environment, yet they are willing to share a connection.”
Image source: Oceanographic Magazine
#26 Fine Art Photographer Of The Year, Finalist Henley Spiers
Devon, England
A moon jellyfish just beneath the surface, framed by a visual phenomenon known as Snell’s window through which we see the sky and clouds above. “To me, it’s a creative composition using natural elements which looks like an extraterrestrial creature entering the Earth’s orbit,” says Spiers. “Perhaps, it can also be a reminder that for all our efforts to explore Space, there remain a great many mysteries to unravel on our home planet, especially in the ocean.”
Image source: Oceanographic Magazine
#27 Conservation (Hope) Photographer Of The Year, Finalist Giacomo D’orlando
Jakarta, Indonesia
Juvenile common clownfish in a hatchery. “The ocellaris or common clownfish population off the Jakarta coastline has decreased significantly and is feared to be extinct,” explains d’Orlando. “The populations are declining as a result of overfishing and the ornamental fish trade which depends on wild captures. To counteract this movement, the government has created a hatchery in 2018 to revive the clownfish population in the wild.”
Image source: Oceanographic Magazine
#28 Human Connection Award: People & Planet Ocean, 2nd Place Winner Romeo Bodolai
Myanmar
A fisherman uses a traditional fishing technique in Myanmar, a country with a rich cultural and historical background. “A diverse range of Indigenous cultures exist here,” explains Bodolai. “Burmese cuisine is characterized by extensive use of fish products. Freshwater fish and shrimp have been incorporated into inland cooking as a primary source of protein. The fisheries sector in Myanmar provides employment to 3.2 million people. For the shot, I had a nice, warm backlight that day. I was shooting from a cave, which gives a unique frame to the scene.”
Image source: Oceanographic Magazine
#29 Wildlife Photographer Of The Year, Finalist Michael Haluwana
Svalbard, Norway
A group of walruses are resting on a beach, surrounded by snow-capped mountains. “I was on expedition in the Arctic for about a month and walruses were some of the marine mammals I was interested in,” remembers Haluwana. “I positioned myself within the allowed distance with my camera, waiting for an opportune photographic moment. Animals sense your presence whether you’re aware they do or not. In this moment, that’s exactly what happened. One walrus sat up looking towards me. Funnily enough, I had recently chipped my front tooth, as had this particular walrus. Maybe it sensed we were kin?”
Image source: Oceanographic Magazine
#30 Conservation (Hope) Photographer Of The Year, 1st Place Winner Shane Gross
Seychelles
A green sea turtle is released by a researcher after being caught while trying to catch sharks. “Acting quickly, the researchers untangled the turtle, took measurements, and tagged it before releasing her back where she was caught,” remembers Gross. “She is now an ambassador for her species.”
Image source: Oceanographic Magazine
