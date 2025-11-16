Hey Pandas, What’s The Most Out-Of-Context Thing You Overheard? (Closed)

by

Like at a restaurant or a few tables over in class.

#1

ignore the missing “F” it was a typo lolol

(Overheard at school)

“Surely you know you can’t eat a chess board!”
“Yeah for real. too much fiber.”

#2

Can’t remember the words exactly but it was about how to fake a vaccination card :P

#3

“He was my second cousin, so like third degree *ncest”, “i will buy you the g*n if you never tell mom about me and tom” “i buried his body in the woods” my bus is f*cking WILD.

#4

something about my classmate dating my friends cousin

#5

“And then he started undressing and shoved the remote up his a$$”. overheard in my school

