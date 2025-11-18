Hey Pandas, What’s The Most Hilarious Or Unexpected Thing That Happened When Your Phone Broke?

We’ve all been there—your phone slips from your hand, crashes to the ground, and suddenly, you’re faced with a shattered screen or a phone that seems to have developed a mind of its own. From accidental pocket calls to unplanned soundtracks in awkward places, broken phones can lead to some pretty funny moments! What’s your most hilarious or unexpected story involving a broken phone? Share your experiences and let’s have a laugh together!
#1
Next week I brought a new phone Samsung Galaxy A72.
Image source: bdmobile24.com
#2
I had just gotten my phone. Had it in my hand. It decided it wanted to try to fly. Landed screen down on some rocks. It still works but I’ve not bothered fixing the screen since. It has a nice web crack on the side.
Follow Us