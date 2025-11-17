Hey Pandas, What’s The Most Embarrassing Moment Of Your Life? (Closed)

Answer honestly!
#1
I farted really loud in a silent testing room. I nearly died of shame!
#2
Literally every time I give off the wrong response. Sometimes my brain just switches into autopilot, for instance someone might say “How are you?” And I will say “Hi!” Or some undeterminable noise, even if I have already greeted them.
#3
Completely and horribly s**t myself at work, in uniform before I could make it to the toilet. It was everywhere and all I had to clean with was that terrible 1 ply TP that’s in most public restrooms.
I had to go all the way home, shower, change and get back. Thankfully nobody knew what happened.
