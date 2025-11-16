Hey Pandas, Whats The Most Craziest Deja Vu You’ve Had?

I’ve had pretty strange deja vu at times. I wanna know yours!
#1
I get de ja vu from scents, especially when seasons change, I freeze up and have something like nostalgia without the warm feelings.
#2
I have prophetic dreams sometimes, meaning that I dream something, forget about or dismiss it, and then when that particular scene happens later in life, I get this wave of strong deja vu and it all comes back to me.
Anyone else experience this?
#3
The other day I was having a conversation about something (can’t remember what) and the whole time I was having super strong Deja Vu feelings, but when I asked my friends if they felt it too they looked at me like I was crazy. It was such a weird and random topic that there’s almost no way I had ever talked about it, but I feel like I did.
#4
I once dreamed that I was standing out in the desert talking to someone. I noted the scrub brush, trees and a huge water tank. A year or so later, I’m standing out in the desert talking to a family member. I look around and notice the scrub brush, trees and a huge water tank. I’m like “I dreamt I was here.”
#5
