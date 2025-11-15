Hey Pandas, Photoshop This Sad Dog To Make It Unique (Closed)

by

This sad dog deserves better! Give him an interesting background or looks by photoshopping him! Maybe make him an alien dog, or create the reason why he is sad! You can even change his expression!

#1 Like Owner Like Dog…

Hey Pandas, Photoshop This Sad Dog To Make It Unique (Closed)

#2 The Doggo Was Abused, But Is Now An Angel, Living In Heaven, Doing Doggy Things, But He Misses His Mama, So Thats Why Hes Sad. He Came To Visit Her, And Now Their Having A Little Chat. He Got To Meet His Little Brother

Hey Pandas, Photoshop This Sad Dog To Make It Unique (Closed)

#3 Cuddle Puddle! Not Sad Anymore Just A Little Squished :)

Hey Pandas, Photoshop This Sad Dog To Make It Unique (Closed)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Cats Love Windows, Here Are My 60 Photos That Capture That
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Why Jeffrey Lord Should Never Be Hired Again
3 min read
Aug, 22, 2017
The Five Coolest TV Show Teachers
3 min read
Dec, 19, 2013
Stray Cat With Crocheted Ears Finally Finds A Forever Home
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
9 Pics Of The Same People 6.5 Years Apart Show How Fast Children Grow
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Five TV Channels That Completely Strayed from Their Original Content
3 min read
Jun, 30, 2020
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.