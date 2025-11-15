Hey Pandas, Photoshop This Sad Dog To Make It Unique (Closed)

This sad dog deserves better! Give him an interesting background or looks by photoshopping him! Maybe make him an alien dog, or create the reason why he is sad! You can even change his expression!
#1 Like Owner Like Dog…
#2 The Doggo Was Abused, But Is Now An Angel, Living In Heaven, Doing Doggy Things, But He Misses His Mama, So Thats Why Hes Sad. He Came To Visit Her, And Now Their Having A Little Chat. He Got To Meet His Little Brother
#3 Cuddle Puddle! Not Sad Anymore Just A Little Squished :)
