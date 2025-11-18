Hey Pandas, What’s The Most Annoying Thing Your Siblings Have Ever Done? (Closed)

For me it’s when my brother found out he can make a weird and really gross gurgling noise and now he does it all the time. To be fair, he’s a tweenage boy, so I guess it’s to be expected.
#1
Almost got me and my girlfriend busted. (She isn’t allowed to date for another year so we’re keeping really low and not doing more than talking and meeting up occasionally.) But my brother was talking to my girlfriends brother and her MAM how he randomly found a valentine’s day card from her. I played it off as a prank from one of my mates but it was a close call. We’ve been happily (and secretly) together for over a year. :)
#2
Either the time when we were kids and I told her not to swing a bat because I needed to pass by her. Well, she swung it and hit me in the eye (no lasting damage since it was, thankfully, plastic and not metal/wood).
Or when I paid her $20 to keep quiet about something (nothing too major, just something I didn’t want to deal with our parents over). She pocketed the money and went and told anyway.
#3
I guess it would be when my brother started to tickle me under my chin. Ugh just thinking about it gives me waves of nausea. It may sound weird but I absolutely freaking hate it. It makes me so uncomfortable😖🤢
#4
My younger brother, by 18 months, who had dropped out of high school his 10th grade year, used to stay up all night, play his music super loud and didn’t care I still had school in the morning. He used to steal my skirts, use up my eyeliner and other makeup and just in general DROVE ME NUTS. He locked me out of the house and listened to my phone calls too. We do not speak anymore as he only became a bigger jerk as we got older.
