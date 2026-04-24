“This Gold Bar”: 53 Suspiciously Good Things People Actually Found In The Goodwill Bins (New Pics)

Thrifting for clothes, home décor, and even quirky collectibles is becoming more and more popular lately. After all, it’s cheap, it’s sustainable, and it’s the perfect pushback against fast fashion. And Goodwill bins have a big hand in driving this trend.
There’s one other reason people are drawn to these bins though: the chance of finding something rare or valuable.
People have come across things like cash hidden in jacket pockets, a real Hermès scarf, and designer sunglasses. Some have even found vintage pieces like a wedding dress or a 1940s lipstick sitting at the bottom of a bin.
These finds and more have been shared on the subreddit r/GoodwillBins, where the whole experience feels more like a community treasure hunt.
#1 Found This Gold Bar In The Bins
Image source: JeremyBurnns
#2 Found An Hermes Scarf At The Honolulu Bins (Yes, There Is An Outlet Store In Hawaii)
Image source: SFJetfire
Goodwill is the world’s largest thrift store chain, with over 3,400 retail locations in the US, Canada, and several other countries. The concept is quite simple and noble: they sell used clothing and household items to fund job training programs, employment services, and other community support initiatives.
In recent years, this nonprofit organization has grown into a major retail system, generating a record $7 billion in revenue in 2025.
Goodwill was founded in 1902 in Boston by Reverend Edgar J. Helms, who was working with immigrant communities and low-income workers.
His approach was different from traditional charity at the time. He focused on collecting donated goods such as clothing and household items, repairing them when needed, and selling them at low prices.
The goal was to create a system where people could find work and earn, while also giving others access to affordable goods.
#3 My Most Epic Find At The Bins
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#4 Such A Fun Find Today!!
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#5 3 Years Ago I Found 2k Cash In A Sealed Envelope In A Dirty Jacket
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Goodwill bins are different from regular Goodwill stores though. Items that don’t sell in the main stores usually get sent here, offering a final chance to salvage items before they are recycled or trashed.
Instead of everything being cleaned up, priced, and neatly arranged, the goods are just put into large, blue rolling bins.
There’s not much order to it. You might find brand-new-looking clothes right next to things that are worn out or damaged. Since it’s all mixed together, you have to sort through it yourself to see what’s worth taking.
Instead of paying per item, shoppers usually pay by weight, which makes it possible to buy a lot of things at super low prices.
For example, someone found a real Burberry scarf for 99 cents. Another found a vintage electronic toy for a meagre 25 cents.
#6 An Official Barbie Neon Sign Licensed By Mattel!
Image source: 360inMotion
#7 Had To Go Digging And Found Gold
Image source: LargeCorner
Since items are sold by the pound rather than individually, people often find valuables like jewelry, gold, and even cash. The trick is to know where to look.
Most experienced shoppers start with things that can hold hidden items, like bags, purses, backpacks, and suitcases. These get opened up completely, checked inside every pocket and compartment, and sometimes even turned inside out.
Even the inside pockets or linings of jackets or trousers can contain smaller valuables.
For example, a shopper found $2000 in a sealed envelope inside a worn jacket pocket. Another found a one-ounce pure gold bar mixed with other items inside the bin.
Even shoes sometimes get donated with things still inside them, like folded cash or small pieces of jewelry.
#8 Vintage Quilt From 1931
Image source: foreveraflower
#9 1940s Lipstick At The Bottom Of A Bin ❤️
Image source: Fuckermuriel
Sophia St John, who recently went viral on TikTok after finding a huge wad of cash inside a random box at the bins, is encouraging others to stay curious when thrifting.
She believes that sometimes the most surprising finds are waiting where you least expect them.
“I think this is your sign that if you shop at or work in a thrift store, always check the boxes and suitcases too. Never underestimate what you can find where you least expect it,” she says.
#10 Thank You To Whoever Donated These
Image source: mustbeaweasley94
#11 Thanks To This Sub, I Visited The Bins For The First Time And Found A Burberry Jacket!
Image source: Sara-Quill
#12 Yesterdays Find!! Of Many!! Amazing Day!!
Image source: CalliopeSaffron
People flock to Goodwill bins for the low prices. But many also go for the thrill of the treasure hunt. Some customers even wait for hours for goods to be refreshed to maximize their hauls.
Vintage pieces are one of the biggest draws. People have reported finding vintage wedding dresses. One person scored a hand-stitched quilt dated back to 1931.
Someone even found a vintage Dior swimsuit, buried among fabric scraps.
#13 1943 German Luftwaffe Cold Weather Flight Jacket + Pants. (Nfs)
Image source: Frogwataaaaa
#14 My Best Clothing Finds From The Bins
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#15 The Slip I Found This Morning Is 🤌🏼
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Books and collectibles show up in the same unexpected way in Goodwill bins. It’s not unusual to find full book sets, and sometimes even older editions that are no longer in print. Every so often, signed copies or first editions also surface.
Toys and pop culture items are another category that often surprises people. Old Pokémon cards, discontinued Barbie dolls, and other childhood toys from past decades sometimes appear mixed in with general donations.
These items can carry both nostalgic and resale value, especially when they are no longer being manufactured.
At the same time, Goodwill can also end up preserving rare pieces of art and historical artifacts that might otherwise be thrown away or destroyed.
#16 Vintage Dior At The Bins 😳
Image source: sportivetiger
#17 I Feel Like I Won The Bins Today
Image source: RaevynneArt
Another good reason to shop at Goodwill is that it makes a positive difference in the environment, saving millions of tons of waste from going to landfills.
According to a recent report, the world generates about 92 million metric tons of textile waste every year, which is roughly equivalent to a garbage truck full of clothes being dumped every second.
More and more people are becoming aware of this problem, and choosing to go thrifting.
Reports show that in addition to the slowing economy, shifting consumer trends are also boosting Goodwill’s sales. Much of the growth is coming from GenZ and millennials who see secondhand clothes as more sustainable.
“It’s an entire shift in mind-set. It’s sustainable, it’s personal, it’s local,” said David Eagles, Goodwill’s chief operating officer.
#18 The First 10 Minutes-
I walked into our local bins in southern Oregon soon after opening, and started through the linens. After 10 minutes I had found three Pendleton blankets. I asked myself if I should just go home, because I might have used up all my luck for the day!
Image source: JennyferStillman
#19 A Gap In My Wardrobe Filled For $0.32 Yesterday!
Image source: spksftly_carrybigstk
Social media has turned thrifting into a vibrant culture in itself. Finding a quirky vintage jacket or a weird lamp can make you feel cool and part of something bigger online.
For many young shoppers, it’s also about finding one-of-a-kind items that feel different from mass-produced fast fashion.
#20 Dug Through Numerous Bins And Found All 54
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#21 Screaming, Crying, Throwing Up
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#22 Probably My Most Epic Find – And I Have Found Some Amazing Things At The Bins!
1922 Parisian signed rare (300 copies) about Anna Pavlova with original etchings
Image source: Sheshopval
What’s most interesting about Goodwill is the unpredictability of what might turn up in each bin. This element of surprise makes the whole experience feel more exciting than regular shopping.
Also, thrifting often continues after you take the item home. Clothes can be altered or restyled, furniture can be repaired, and older items can be reused in different ways.
In this way, thrift shopping ensures that you don’t end up wearing the same old mass-produced pieces, but instead end up with something more unique and personal.
#23 One Of My Most Epic Finds Yet!
Image source: Cittycatmeow
#24 Todays Treasures
Image source: One-Bet-9778
#25 101 Gelly Roll Pens!
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#26 Found This Beauty In The Bins Today…. And Yes It’s Authentic
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#27 Found A Soap Dish To Match My Partners Drawer Pulls!
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#28 The Vintage Guys At My Bins Let Me Trade Them For This Because They Knew I Drive An Old Ford. I Love This Jacket!
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#29 Rare Find
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#30 Today’s Bins Finds. Love Finding Vintage Christmas
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#31 $2 Dyson !!!😈😈😈
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#32 Finally Found A Real One After Years Of Bootlegs : 1969 Louis Vuitton “Speedy” Bag. Also A 1989 Simpsons Shirt
Image source: I_cookstuff-n-things
#33 Goodwill Bins Find
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#34 Craziest Haul I’ve Ever Seen!!!
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#35 99 Cent Burberry Scarf
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#36 I Thought This Bins Find Was A Fake
I picked this up a while back and grabbed it just thinking it was just cool to have. I thought it was fake even when I bought it mostly because of the cut off text on the print… but I got curious so I submitted it and it actually came back authentic!! Just thought that was cool lol
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#37 Does Anyone Else Buy Things Just Because They Can’t Bear It Becoming Trash?
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#38 Best Find Yet
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#39 Another Day At The Bins
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#40 Picked Up Someone’s Entire Pog Collection
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#41 Goodwill Bins Find
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#42 Tshirt Bros Were Hatin’ . Stanley Desantis “Kramer” Shirt From 1993 At The Columbus GA Bins
Image source: I_cookstuff-n-things
#43 When Others Ask Why We Go To The Bins:
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#44 Run For The Border
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#45 I Just Love The Things You Find In The Bins!
Image source: SnooChipmunks2080
#46 I Found These Beauties In The Tucson Bins Yesterday. 🎃
Image source: amandawing2002
#47 Doesn’t Hurt To Check Inside. Especially At The Bins
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#48 Grail Find 🥰
Image source: No_Kitchen_2626
#49 Wasn’t Quite Sure What I Found Today
After using Google Lens I realized it was a vintage armadillo purse , however , it was missing an ear, the eyes were replaced with cheap jewels and the whole bottom half was also missing. Decided to leave it but now kind of regretting it
Image source: Cittycatmeow
#50 A Week Before Halloween, I Found A Purse For My Daughter For Halloween Week
Image source: CollectsTooMuch
#51 Boxed Early 80s Ti Speak N Spell, Found At My Goodwill Clearance Center Last Weekend For A Whopping 25 Cents. This Thing Is Pristine And Doesn’t Look Like It Was Ever Used!
Image source: NoMusic3987
#52 My Goodwill Outlet Bin Find. Danelectro Honeytone Mini Guitar Amp
Image source: DamianW97
#53 My Most Practical Come Up From The Gw Bins. 19 Forever Stamps. Weighs 0.1 Oz
Image source: EMF911
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