Hey Pandas, What’s The Meaning Behind Your Username? (Closed)

Mine is because Twilight Princess was the first Legend of Zelda game I played.
#1
well, my real name is amidhaar but i don’t like it that much, so everyone just calls me amy, and i just added stars cause, well, ✨stars✨.
#2
Erm, it is juts my name. Boring I know.
#3
“Lakota” is the name I’ve used to represent myself online since I was 10… which was THIRTY-ONE years ago XD My first username on AOL (on dial-up internet!) was “CCLakota” – my IRL initials plus “Lakota”. The origin of the name itself was a wolf named Lakota, who was born in 1991 to the Sawtooth Pack, a captive wolf pack who helped educate people about wolves and wolf behavior. My dad got me one of those “Sponsor a Wolf” kits where you could choose which wolf you wanted to sponsor. In the little description booklet, I learned that Lakota was the brother to the pack’s leader, Kamots, and was described as a silly wolf who would often be the one to initiate play with his packmates. Plus, the word “Lakota” is loosely translated to “ally” or “friend”, and that was me – silly, always playing and joking around, and (trying) to be everyone’s friend. So, I started using the name. I’ve gone by “Lakota” for so many years (and in so many online games/online sites) that I respond to it as readily as I do my real name, Crystal XD And the “wolf” part – well, wolves have been my favorite animal since I was 6 XD I used to draw myself as a wolf even when I was a single-digit child, because I hated drawing humans. Anyway! If you see a “LakotaWolf” or “LakotaSilver” (or “LakotaSilverWolf”) online, it’s probably me! My online “persona/fursona” of Lakota is a yellow-and-black wolf. If you want to see her “character sheet”, it’s here: https://splintyr.com/lakota/ All of her markings have special meaning to me XD Apologies for the length, but my username is pretty meaningful to me and has been my identity online for over three decades :) P.S. – the original Lakota the wolf died in 2002 at the age of 11 :(
#4
I was asked this before and the response got downvoted so hard, it came out in the southern hemisphere.
My Family all call me ‘Boi’ and have done since I was born. My parents were adamant they were going to have another girl (despite the scan telling them I was a boy), so they had not planned for a boys name. So, while they spend 6 weeks trying to come up with a name, I was known as ‘The boy’. It stuck! When learning to read & write, I wrote my name as ‘Boi’, then that became the thing.
The donkey part I won’t explain because I think that’s what got me downvoted.
#5
shanila was some sort of super saiyan power up that was from a magical girl series i watched as a kid and i chose it cuz both the word and the power up is very cool. pheonixes are my fav mythological creature and i love those little fire birdies :D
#6
Bc I wanted a character like headless roach did. I wanted to be special. I have no freaking clue how the first thing that came to mind was a blue mouse
#7
Absolutely nothing. I like crows
#8
It was supposed to be my actual name (Alexia or Alexandra), chosen by my godparents. Probably that is why I feel a special attraction to it. But my mother stepped in and insisted to replace it with a different name which was very popular at the time. A few years after, they named my younger brother Alexander, and I was very jealous.
#9
I like stars in space and dust is dust. We are made out of stardust so my username is stardust. I go by she/her
#10
It sounds cool, also, it doesn’t let people know a lot about me, which is intentional.
#11
My favorite dessert and a cause I’m passionate for
#12
Moon princess or Kaguya hime is the protagonist of a Japanese fairytale called the The bamboo cutter’s tale. There is a Ghibli movie based on it called Kaguya Hime No Monogatari.
#13
It’s from my real first name (merriweather) and my middle name that I go by (rose). Merriweather=merry weather, which basically translates to happy weather. Happy sounded too, well, happy, so I came up with fair_weather_rose
#14
My favourite colour is pink and I like princesses
#15
My hair x
#16
I use “Sleestak”, because of my nostalgic nature. For a while, when I was young, Sleestaks were the larger reason for my watching Saturday morning children’s entertainment. Those costumes were fantastic and still hold up to today’s special effects.
#17
im a llama with a light side and dark side and thats it
#18
I think cartoon ghosts look cool and I wish I was king boo
#19
Taswell the Fox is my username because it is my online fursona. I chose taswell as the name because one of my FAVORITE songs in the Minecraft volume beta soundtrack it called Taswell.
My sona is a fox because one of my favorite animals is a fox! I think they’re so cute!
#20
DenSolo. Like Han Solo. Big fan of Star Wars and I’ve had this name since the 80’s.
#21
Years ago, I did technical support for point of sale system used in auto salvage yards. I was pretty solid on the accounting modules. I was explaining some funtion to the business owner and he stops me and says “wait, I gotta get da girl”. His accountant. These yard guys were pretty old school sexist. I thought it was funny so now I am “the girl”
#22
Little O was what my dad always called me in computer games like Mario Kart Wii, and our family blog (lol back in 2011) when I was only 3, 4 or 5, and began to use it more! My dad also took hundreds of photos of me as a youngling (an example being in my pfp) and I call the kiddo in all of them “Little O” (cause my name starts with O so) yeah I guess it’s just stuck from a long while!
#23
Mine is based on one of my dogs named Bass, but it can apply to any dogs because all my doggos are happy doggos
#24
Because Axolotls are almost extinct and amazing! And because I’m bored.
I could have done my real name (Alex/Alexandra) but Axolotls are superior.✨
#25
I just changed my username
It used to be Eleven’s Eggos, but I changed it because I found something better
Anyway, I’m now Jerry Da Alpaca because of a little smth called World Scholars Cup
I’m pretty sure she/her is pretty self explanatory
#26
gay cuz i’m not straight, cat cuz of my pfp, man cuz i’m a man, and pronouns as well as tre cool
#27
i am Bisexual and frogs are cute!!
#28
Mine is just the first half of my youtube name.
#29
Pretty simple:
I like tree frogs, and I hold grudges.
Not much to it
#30
I have depression and anxiety and I’m constantly feeling unimportant, hence the “Unimportant” part. (Yes, I’m working through this.) Also I just really love dogs.
#31
Well…it’s pretty obvious. I am a Percy Jackson FANGIRL. And the she/they is pretty obvious.
#32
I like planes and I always get asked why. Because they’re cool why the heck not
#33
Spiderpunk. I’m Spiderpunk. Don’t really got a story.
#34
Thought it sounded cool + I got wicked country
#35
My name is KittyGaming because I play Gacha Club and my OC’s name is KittyGaming I chose the name back when Gacha Club first came out it was ether 2019 or 2020 but I had gotten Gacha Life and was making the Aftons and I learned about Gacha from YouTube so I wanted a Gacha Channel and wanted my OC to be a hybrid so KittyGaming popped in my mind and it has stuck. My OC is part human, part wolf, part cat. She is an officer because I based her off of myself and my favorite Roblox game is Piggy and Player is a police. She has many friends from my favorite fandoms and is a more chaotic version of me.
Follow Us