Hey Pandas, What Decision Changed Your Life Forever? (Closed)

Just wanted to see what you guys would post.
#1
I often was very depressed, apathetic, no motivation to change anything. But I started realizing that it’s up to me to dig myself out of that hole. One day I decided that enough was enough and started pulling myself by the bootstraps. The beginning was tough and unpleasant. I changed friends, environment, worked on myself, started going to therapy. Now it’s five years since that decision, and I’m proud of where I am.
#2
When my parents decided to make me
#3
When my parents divorced. I chose to go with my Mom. I would’ve never met my best friends, never would know how to play the piano, never know how to ride a bike. But what if I went with my Dad? Am I missing out on something?
#4
My stupid, stupid, stupid decision not to strangle myself with my umbilical cord in the womb.
#5
I was driving with my parents and they asked where we should eat, Burger King or Mc. Donalds. I picked Burger King, did I miss out on awesome salted fries? I guess I did end up getting a delicious double stack.
