Entitled In-Laws Have The Nerve To Ruin 1YO’s B-Day, Annoyed Couple Don’t Want Them In The Wedding

Just like we need family during the tough phases in our lives, we also want them around while celebrating the good things. After all, life gets better when we can share its joys with our loved ones, but not everyone has decent relatives.
For instance, take a look at these in-laws, who were extremely toxic and nearly ruined a child’s birthday. Not only did they show up late, but they also had the nerve to blame the couple for their actions. Well, read on to find out how they got uninvited from the wedding!
In today’s story, the original poster (OP) tells us about her toxic in-laws who ruined her daughter’s first birthday. She and her fiancé sent invitations to everyone via text, well in advance. Her sister-in-law replied that she would be there with her kids, which was annoying for the couple as they weren’t on speaking terms with her, but they just let it slide.
However, OP’s parents-in-law didn’t RSVP, but said that they were obviously coming when their son called them. They didn’t bother to text the poster about it, but on the day of the party, things got dramatic pretty fast. OP’s fiancé had to share the address while they were mid-way, but they showed up an hour late at the party. They also had zero remorse about their behavior.
Moreover, they barely showed any interest and didn’t even talk to the poster and her daughter. In fact, it had only been half an hour since they arrived, but they immediately wanted to leave. When OP’s fiancé didn’t try to stop them, his mom raged at him, but they eventually left. However, the poster noticed how dejected he was because of them.
One of their relatives called up his parents to complain about their rude behavior, so they gave the couple a call. Rather than apologizing for their mistake, they had the nerve to blame OP and her fiancé for sharing a text invite that they couldn’t add to their calendar. Well, that was the breaking point for the two as they started contemplating inviting the in-laws to their wedding.
Netizens instantly agreed that the toxic in-laws should not be present at the wedding, as they would just make things dramatic. Experts emphasize that healthy boundaries are important, and they actually improve relationships. Moreover, they also add that drawing these lines is good for people’s mental well-being as it helps reduce conflicts within the family.
Some people might entertain such toxic people just for their kids to bond with their grandparents. Studies also show how important this relationship is, as it can boost the grandchildren’s emotional health and family resilience. However, it should not come at the cost of the couple’s well-being, as they are the ones who are suffering because of the entitled in-laws.
Research stresses that such people need special treatment, prioritize their own needs, lack empathy for others, act melodramatically when their demands aren’t met, and have a victim mentality. I don’t know about you, but that definitely sounds like OP’s in-laws, as they instantly turned into victims by blaming the couple’s “text invite” for their daughter’s party.
Forget an invitation to the wedding; many people suggested that the couple should go low-contact or no-contact with the in-laws, or they will keep up their rude behavior. Folks also felt that they showed up to the birthday party just to make things worse, not because they cared about the kid. Seems like they shouldn’t have been invited in the first place, right?
