Hey Pandas, What’s The Hardest Part About Being Of Any Middle Eastern Descent In Today’s World? (Closed)

I’m 1/2 Lebanese and 1/2 Caucasian (Irish, German, English), however I look like I’m straight off the camel. After the Iranian hostage crisis in the late 70’s and of course 9/11, the hatred aimed at me was beyond the ridiculous. I’m 4th generation American on my Lebanese side, and I qualify as a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution on my other side. Has anyone else noticed an uptick or is it just me?
#1
When Whoopie Goldberg states “its not a race thing”.
#2
Probably the amount of suspicion you get anywhere, any time. And the intensity of such suspicions varies from exhausting to straight-up dangerous.
#3
I am sure that it is a challenge, specially in USA; Trump made sure that the middle eastern community was hated as much as he could.
My father is Spanish so technically European but we have a very big jew/moorish influence in my family and he looks very mediterranean. I am extremely pale so I never had that problem but he has been arrested twice in Spain by the police without any excuse just based on his looks.
#4
not a Middle Easterner but my boyfriend is… he’s the nicest, kindest, calmest person I’ve ever met but he looks like he just popped right out of the “world’s most wanted terrorists” poster… I live in irrational fear that one day some Westerner would hurt him “just because”… so far nothing happened (except a little more thorough search at the airport) but people in my country outside big cities are not used to diversity so I’m worried how it will be when he moves here permanently travel to the countryside
