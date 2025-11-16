Hey Pandas, What’s The Funniest Thing You’ve Ever Overheard? (Closed)

Ex: ” The zombies were just vibing”.
#1
Years ago, on the bus, I saw a teenaged girl hand her friend a baggie of Saltines and slices of cheddar. The friend ate the snack in silence, then said, “Yeah, it’s weird. My father doesn’t believe in the power of cheese.”
#2
I don’t know that it exactly counts as overheard but one night, when my daughter was about 10 years old, I tiptoed into her bedroom while she was asleep to put some laundry away. She suddenly sat up in bed, stared at me with wide-open eyes, and hissed, “The pigs don’t think it’s funny on the moon.” Then she lay back down as though nothing had happened.
#3
Overheard these woman at my work one day talking about blood donation. The first was trying to second to donate with her.
1: “Come on! You can do something good for someone who needs it”
2: “Im telling you I don’t have the money to donate!”
1: “Wha- what are you talking about? It’s free. The only money your spending is on gas.”
2: “Well if they aren’t getting money for it than what the hell do the get out of it?”
1: “… You’re kidding right?”
2: *Rude shrugging motion*
1: “Blood. They’re getting the blood out of it. That’s why its called a BLOOD DONATION ”
2: “I seriously doubt blood pays for the clinic”
1: “No WE pay for the clinic ”
2: “so it DOES cost money!”
1: “NO! Have you never heard of taxes??”
2: “I don’t pay taxes.”
1: “WE HAVE BEEN OVER THIS!! TAXES COME FROM YOUR PAYCHECK. THATS WHY YOU GET A TAX RETURN! ITS NOT JUST FREE MONEY ONCE A YEAR!”
2: “WELL IF THEY’RE GIVING IT BACK THEN HOWS IT GOING TO THE CLINIC?! HUH ANSWER ME THAT!”
1: *Frustrated groan*
#4
Overhead as a waitress – 3 roughly 60something Midwestern “good-ole-boys” types –
“Jim not coming?”
“Nah, wasn’t feeling up to it, bad day, he’s got that brain thing guys got when they came back from ‘Nam, what’sit called again? Post something?”
“Post partum depression?”
“Yeah, that one!”
#5
Also, my best friend’s college roommate woke up from a nightmare, looked her dead in the eye, and said, “But I don’t have an apple tree. I DON’T HAVE AN APPLE TREE!”
#6
I was in line at the 99 Cent Only Store. The guy in front of me noticed they had pregnancy tests. He asks his girlfriend, “Say, love, do you want one of the 99 cent store pregnancy tests.” She replied, “Well, love, I might need one if you’re buying those 99 cent store condoms.” (They actually called each other “love,” even though I live in the US where nobody does that.)
#7
I’m sure everyone knows those “demonic whispers,” tracks they play in probably every horror movie, right? I was watching a foreign horror movie, and the whisper track came on. I thought I heard something strange, so I rewound it ans sure enough, one of the whispering “demons” clearly (but whispering), “Monkey’s uncle.”
#8
Visiting a National Trust house – wandering around the rooms – there’s a little girl with her parents and in every room she asked “did somebody die in here?” 😂. The last comment I heard was from her mum who said to her “ You’re obsessed. No one died here!” 😂
#9
I walked by the living room as my dad was watching a baseball game. He kept muttering, “We’re not having cheetos tomorrow. We’re not having cheetos tomorrow!”
I don’t know why he was acting so strange, but he was right–we did not eat any cheetos the next day.
#10
Heard a mother ask her kid “How did you fit a piece of Lego in your nostril in the first place?”
#11
“Dad, I’d like to see you drunk sometime. I’d like to see you doing snow angels on the hardwood floor yelling photosynthesis.”
#12
Overheard a friend say “my brother ate the stick out of the fun dip and asked me what to do with the leftover powder. I told him to snort it. Pretty much spent the rest of the day saying ‘It burnss'” I choked on my pizza when I heard it.
#13
I work at a cafe and a customer came in and said, “Hey so you know, my kid did a covid test on an orange and it tested positive.”
Ok wut?
#14
I feel bad for the person at my table who wasn’t in my friend group, that had to listen to me ramble about murderous robot penguins because I was angry with a math question
#15
6th grader 1: Can I call you Sarah?
6th grader 2: Yeah, that’s my NAME!!
Weirdest part was, they were best friends??
#16
“walked behind a super hot chick yesterday, except when she turned around it was a dude”
#17
At the fish stand at the weekly market, there was a man with two blond children on a bicycle. A girl about 4 years old and a boy about 2 years old. Suddenly the father says to the salesman: “Actually, the two are twins, one was just longer in the freezer.”
#18
Standing in a queue behind 2 elderly women, I heard one say to the other, about someone they obviously both knew, “I didn’t realise she was as old as that” to which the other replied “oh, I did, I’ve seen how far her socks come up”
#19
Overheard two women as they walked by outside of my work in a very well-to-do neighborhood. “If it wasnt for all the botox, I’d cry. Or smile. Or something!”
#20
When I was 7 or so, I was in the kitchen g, making an afternoon snack, when my 4yr sister was watching Dora.
4: *is watching dora*
Dora: “Do you want to come?”
4: “no”
Dora: Great! let’s go!
4: * is screaming and running from the TV*
#21
Guy 1 – “Where have you been?”
Guy 2 – ” Sorry my tummy weren’t well cos I ate 20 chicken nuggets.
#22
I was on at my best friend’s house and she thought I was downstairs when she ran into her brother’s room and told him to stop wanking BC she could hear him moaning. He was 11 and looked so shocked that someone realised his “well hidden secret” lmaooo
#23
I was at band camp, and I overheard parts of a conversation some of my classmates are having. Apparently, one of them had a brother pass away, but it wasn’t a big deal to them anymore. Then, a few seconds later I hear “Nah, cuz he just got aidropped into God’s living room.” I had to pretend I didn’t hear anything, but it was so funny and caught me of guard.
#24
So she invited us for dinner but it was Ethiopian and all puddles…
#25
I’ve overheard two girls talking when I was travelling through bus.. They were like reading bio and one of them said “what would happen if the nervous system gets nervous?”
#26
Not overheard, said. Now, my friend and I still haven’t reached a verdict as to who said what in this convo but it went like this: “gosh it’s dark here, how do blind people go out at night” ” they don’t go out at night” and our friend who answered “they’re blind! They don’t care either way!”
#27
Friends: KEEP THE CAT IN THE BAG
#28
At the height of Rick and Morty’s popularity, I was doing an internship in an open office space and overhead one end of a phone call. I’m glad I wrote it down at the time!
“I spoke to a gentleman named Rick yesterday – he was supposed to send me an email… If you could recite his last name… Yes, he was supposed to send me an email with his contact information… Yes, he mentioned something along the lines of… Yes, I enjoyed speaking with him… Yes, he did, he did… It was something like 5.99… Maybe it’s a case, maybe it isn’t… Yes, I’m on my computer right now.”
And later
“Yes, my wife wants me to get a whole new office. I think I had too much exposure… You know, ‘need your name address, date of birth, social security number…’
… Thanks Jay.”
I sometimes still think about some poor dude getting scammed by Rick Sanchez
#29
I was on an airplane going to *somewhere* and the family in front of us… usually I would be annoyed but their situation was hilarious! One of the kids broke their headphones and was upset because they wanted to watch whatever 4year olds watch these days, and that was a big thing. Skip to towards the end of the flight, they had to stop at Chicago to go on another flight and then apparently the flight got canceled? I still sometimes find myself wondering if they made it to where they were going in time.
#30
i don’t even remember when this was but I was sitting next to my friend Kiwi who was looking at smth on her computer and she just exclaims “who took all the cheese!” and yeah that was weird.
Another time, (and this was about the same friend, mind you,) our friend ms. featherduster says
“Kiwi we still need your wattpad history”
and Kiwi goes, “ur not getting my wattpad history”
and im like “kiwi what are you hiding”
and she doesn’t respond but she’s ace so in my head im just thinkin
“girl i KNOW the only thing u be hidin is some fluff and prolly weird crackfics but ok get it ig”
and yes i know y'all didn't ask for backstory but go off ig
sry it's crappy and long idek if this fits the question lol
