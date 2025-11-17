50 Times Pet Halloween Costumes Did Not Disappoint (New Pics)

Having an animal companion around is great. Beats living alone in an apartment whose spatial dimensions feel greater because of the loneliness factor. And that’s really the key reason here—not being alone.
You know what kind of loneliness it also beats? Being a lone trick-or-treater out and about the neighborhood, rushing from house to house in hopes of coming back home with a bag full of sweets equivalent to 9,000 sugar rushes. But the pet will need a costume. A great one… wait, we have an idea [gestures to scroll down].
#1 Ready For Halloween
Image source: memezzer
#2 Our Pup’s Halloween Costume – Corgberus
Image source: SignKitchen
#3 My Dog Fought Off Cancer A Month Ago And Lost A Leg Because Of It. I Thought A Pirate Would Be Fitting For Halloween This Year. He’s Been A Champ Through It All, Including This
Image source: brounchman
#4 My Halloween Costume Features My Pug, Chuck
Image source: TheLittleWinner2
#5 Martini Dog Is Not Amused
Image source: Sathyiaold
#6 My Brother Sent Me His Dog’s Halloween Costume, Dogatello
Image source: derrekbgn
#7 He’s Got Some Halloween Costumes
Image source: Lemonde25
#8 Dobby, The House-Dog
Image source: noble_gasses
#9 I Ain’t Afraid Of No Ghost
Image source: cat_cosplay
#10 Easiest Dog Costume To Date
Image source: whoIwant2be
#11 Can You Guess Which One Of Us Hates Halloween?
Image source: PatrickBritish
#12 My Dog Stanley Dressed As Steve Jobs For Halloween
Image source: pmartin3002
#13 But Grandma, What Big Ears You Have
Image source: simplysarek
#14 You’ve Always Got A Friend In Us
Image source: pbj_pack
#15 You’re In Trouble
Image source: ducks_in_space_
#16 I’m Ready For Halloween, I’ll Be Dracula
Image source: hosico_cat
#17 This Is Our Foster, Butter, Being Himself For Halloween
Image source: bmill1
#18 Ready For Halloween
Image source: someclaireflair
#19 Computer, Run Holodeck Program Halloween. Won
Image source: cat_cosplay
#20 It’s Never To Early Too Get Your Wizard Hat On
Image source: Causative_Agent
#21 Made My Cat A Halloween Costume, Pretty Proud Of It
Image source: thegardeningcat
#22 Happy Halloween From Daisy
Image source: Amiigo7
#23 Mom Made My Halloween Costume. Aren’t I The Cutest Fuzzy Moth You’ve Ever Seen?
Image source: babyboarbabyboar
#24 Pickleball It’s Kind Of A Big Dill
Image source: kimnosenchuk
#25 My Little Vampire
Image source: softdiveofoblivion
#26 Somebody Got Their Halloween Costume Early
Image source: scarlettvalone
#27 Eddie Pugson. Happy Halloween
Image source: itsdougthepug
#28 Halloween Corgi
Image source: AnnabellaLor
#29 The Only Kind Of Vampire That’s Powered By Sunlight
Image source: wafflethetabby
#30 Let’s See Those Halloween Costumes
Image source: HorrorConstruction91
#31 It’s The Wizard Of Pawz
Image source: rileyandnova
#32 Our Metro Transit Police K9 Is All Dressed Up For Halloween
Image source: MVTP_K9
#33 Happy Halloween
Image source: jencastillo_1986
#34 Already Dreaming Of Halloween
Image source: scrunchylife
#35 Spooky Season
Image source: Abwettar
#36 You Are A Hairy Wizard
Image source: LowFlyingBadger
#37 Mario Is Always Looking Out For His Princess Peach
Image source: denzelandleonardo
#38 Let’s Turn On The Juice And See What Shakes Loose
Image source: lady_flufferton
#39 October Means The Human Is Going To Make Me Look Like A Fool Again Soon In A Halloween Costume
Image source: mrbuddydoody
#40 Hope That Everyone Has A Happy Halloween
Image source: tunameltsmyheart
#41 My Mom’s Shelties. Thor, Scarlet Witch And Dr. Strange
Image source: LynxFX
#42 Made My Dog Into Frodo For Halloween
Image source: im-quite-stupid
#43 Cat-Pirate Halloween Costume
Image source: ChojinWolfblade
#44 Oh Sheet It’s A Ghost
Image source: peanut.black.staffy
#45 Well-Deserved Halloween Costume
Image source: oliveinjc
#46 I Hope Suki Will Win First Place In The Costume Contest At Splootfest In Richmond
Image source: nekocase
#47 Have Treat-O’s I Should
Image source: lady_flufferton
#48 Happy Halloween From Her Royal Highness And A Sad Honey Bee
Image source: 3hree6ix5ive
#49 True Story
Image source: flynn_jager
#50 We’re Friends Till The End, Right?
Image source: thesweetlifeofmochi, mary_haber_pets
