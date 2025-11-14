Hey Pandas, What’s The Funniest Thing Your Sibling Has Ever Done To You? (Closed)

I wanna also know how you reacted.
#1
I was having so much trouble sleeping. I was just minding my own business, trying to sleep, with my dog on the edge of the bed. When I sat up to look at my dog, it was not my dog. MY SISTER CURLED UP ON THE EDGE OF THE BED AND WAS SNORING.
#2
My older brother wasn’t really a humorous person, but he liked to hide and peek-a-boo scare me. Sometimes I saw him before he did that, and scared him in the same way.
#3
Me and my fam were on a road trip and so I decided to lie down on the middle seat after 4 hours and my lil bro wanted me to play with him so he thru his supplie cup at my head.
#4
Me and my lil brother play a game where we say there coming and we hide under a blanket till they go away and if I don’t play with him he’ll cry and say pwees Chloe and he’s only 2
