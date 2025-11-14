Hey Pandas, What’s The Funniest Thing Your Sibling Has Ever Done To You? (Closed)

by

I wanna also know how you reacted.

#1

I was having so much trouble sleeping. I was just minding my own business, trying to sleep, with my dog on the edge of the bed. When I sat up to look at my dog, it was not my dog. MY SISTER CURLED UP ON THE EDGE OF THE BED AND WAS SNORING.

#2

My older brother wasn’t really a humorous person, but he liked to hide and peek-a-boo scare me. Sometimes I saw him before he did that, and scared him in the same way.

#3

Me and my fam were on a road trip and so I decided to lie down on the middle seat after 4 hours and my lil bro wanted me to play with him so he thru his supplie cup at my head.

#4

Me and my lil brother play a game where we say there coming and we hide under a blanket till they go away and if I don’t play with him he’ll cry and say pwees Chloe and he’s only 2

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
What We Learned from The First Batwoman Season 2 Teaser
3 min read
Nov, 22, 2020
BREAKING: Dog Meat Market Responsible For 33% Supply In South Korea Is Being Shut Down
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
My Photo Report From The School Strike On March In Hamburg
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
36 People With High Social Skills Share The Biggest Mistakes Others Make In Conversations
3 min read
Oct, 21, 2025
50 Puppies That Are Too Adorable To Be Real
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
50 Ingeniously Creative Petty Revenge Ideas
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.