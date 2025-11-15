Hey Pandas, What’s The Dumbest Thing That Gets Too Much Love? (Closed)

Sometimes we’ll look at something and wonder, “What’s all the fuss?” Well, here’s your chance to vent about that.
#1
Football and other popular sports.
Yes, playing a sport can be really fun and I can see why for some watching it can be fun too. But the hysteria around football is absurd. It seems that if you dont like it you are an alien, specially if you are a man. And hardcore fabs feel entitled to do all kinds of thinga that normal people is not allowed to do, like being extremelt drunk in the streets, drive around making noise with the claxon or making a lot of noise during the matches.
#2
Religion.
The human representation and interpretation part, especially.
#3
Anything Kardashian
#4
trump, religeon (im not saying its bad), and dont even get me started on college football
#5
Celebrities
