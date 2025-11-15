Hey Pandas, What’s The Dumbest Thing That Gets Too Much Love? (Closed)

by

Sometimes we’ll look at something and wonder, “What’s all the fuss?” Well, here’s your chance to vent about that.

#1

Football and other popular sports.

Yes, playing a sport can be really fun and I can see why for some watching it can be fun too. But the hysteria around football is absurd. It seems that if you dont like it you are an alien, specially if you are a man. And hardcore fabs feel entitled to do all kinds of thinga that normal people is not allowed to do, like being extremelt drunk in the streets, drive around making noise with the claxon or making a lot of noise during the matches.

#2

Religion.
The human representation and interpretation part, especially.

#3

Anything Kardashian

#4

trump, religeon (im not saying its bad), and dont even get me started on college football

#5

Celebrities

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Harvey Levin Creates New Celebrity Show ‘Objectified’
3 min read
Sep, 18, 2017
27 Dramatic Images Of The English Lake District
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
“Hero” Loses His Life Protecting Kids From A Stranger In Heartbreaking Incident
3 min read
Aug, 5, 2025
Optical Illusion Transforms A Street In Montreal Into Wavy Sand Dunes
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Famous Cartoon Characters Look Like Modern-Day Grown-Ups In 14 Illustrations By Tati MoonS (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
30 Parents Reveal What Secrets Their Kids Are Keeping From Them Without Knowing They’re Already Aware Of It
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.