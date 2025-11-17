Hey Pandas, What’s The Creepiest Paranormal Encounter You’ve Had? (Closed)

Have you ever had an experience that just chilled you to the bones?
#1
I was washing my hands in the bathroom at night. I went to go walk back to my bedroom. Right before I closed the door I saw my cat standing in the hallway, but I shut the door before she had the chance to come inside. I walked over to my bed. Just as I was about to sit down, I saw my cat standing BEHIND my bed. All the doors were shut and locked. I don’t have two cats.
#2
The Thing.
#3
While I was trying to sleep I felt something forcing my legs down into the bed, but when I looked up, no thing was there.
