Hey Pandas, What’s The Craziest Thing You’ve Heard Or Seen In A Dream? (Closed)

Hey Pandas, What's The Craziest Thing You've Heard Or Seen In A Dream?

What’s the craziest thing you’ve heard or seen in a dream?

#1

my cousin just told me this morning last night she heard me say, “hint hint colored pencils”

#2

Freddy Kruger as a woman. It was…. just weird.

#3

A Alien dog it looks like a dog/squid/evil alien

#4

It was kinda scary, but my bff locked me in a closet and left me to die. On the other note, my dog is licking my leg and I can’t move now. Thanks Yoji

#5

I had theese re-occuring dreams when I was around 5 years old. So basicaly, I went to a resteruant without my parents. In between it was something differnt all the time. But it always ended when I shrink into a clear cupcake box and saw to weird men talking quietly. Then he would whip sround and scream at me. He’d bring out a wheel called the time-out wheel. He would spin it (it was like a game show wheel), and it would either saw yes or no. If it said no, I’d be fine, but if it said yes it was meh doooooooooooooooom

#6

This is just the most recent; I dreamed that I found a portal that lead me to a half finished abandoned rollercoaster. I started planning how I would finish it; adding loop de loops, dead drops, etc. I also kept finding lost birds, and built a home for them

#7

-dancing pineapples
-edible headphones (Charles Calvin’s headphones from Henry Stickmin
-orange starfish drowning me

Something is wrong with my dreams…

#8

Im like 12 and I have these re- occurring dreams were I would be with my bff and there was zombies chasing us but we got away upstairs and a zombie was trapped and kept trying to eat us and it got out and I woke up soo ya

