Hey Pandas, What’s The Craziest Moment You’ve Experienced While On A School Trip? (Closed)

Go ahead and share yours, I’d love to hear ‘em!
#1
Getting kicked out of the country (Poland) because one of my classmates got in a fight and was brought up on assault charges. Very educational trip, that.
#2
My class had gone for a field trip at a nature preserve.
One of the skills was to teach us how to extinguish a fire….
It turns out the woman teaching us didn’t now either.
#3
For me, it would either be someone falling through the ceiling in the dorm above us, one of my classmates getting his head stuck in one of the coach aisles, or the tiny mishap that led to my friends getting stuck in a forest for 4 hours.
#4
We forgot a kid at a baseball game, he was stuck at the stadium while we drove for 45 minutes until the teacher realized he wasn’t there
for people who are wondering what happened with the whole attendance thing, the bus was very loud when he took attendance and i guess he thought he heard the kid
we all had to turn around and go back for him
#5
Umm so it wasn’t necessarily a school trip but it was a summer camp trip. We were going to Jackson Hole,Wyoming and they had to fit 3 people to a seat for the trip me and my friend sat next to a boy at the window seat. It was a long drive so my friend ended up sleeping on my shoulder and I ended up falling asleep on the boy’s shoulder. I woke up and was super embarrassed and I didn’t talk to him for the rest of camp out of embarrassment.
#6
So I was in fifth grade and my entire class was so excited to go to Epcot. I was in a private school so we had to have a private busing company come and drive us to Epcot and the parents walking us around the park were following behind in their cars. When we got there the first bad thing that happened was my friends father who would be walking us around was an hour late and we had to wait at the front of the park as all our friends went in. My friend and her dad were really fast walkers too so the whole day I was getting left behind and there were multiple times that we were in big crowds and I couldn’t see them. Fast forward to as we were leaving, we were sad to leave but happy to go home but our bus driver was an hour late so we were standing in the parking lot bored. The teachers decided to take us to the bathrooms and we had to be rushed out because 3 of my friends found a gun hidden in some bushes. We had to wait another 30 mins till the bus driver came and then the teachers made us wait another hour because they were interogating him because they thought he was drunk. The entire drive home he was swerving, people were calling their parents and some people cried. A little under a mile from our school we got pulled over by two police cars and two sheriff cars and they offered to escort us to the school and them talking to the teachers took 45 more minutes and at this point we are all just excited to get home. In short we were supposed to be at school by 7pm but we didn’t get to the school until like 11pm. I am traumatized still.
#7
In third grade my class took a trip to the Gypsum mines. You know, underground caves with low ceilings and low hanging stalagmites? My 6′ 11″ father decided that was the field trip he wanted to chaperone. The group he was “watching” mostly ran amuck unsupervised because he didn’t fit in the caves. One boy swallowed a chunk of rock and had to have surgery on his bowel after it passed. My dad was not asked to chaperone again.
#8
a boy from our class was hit in the head with a car jack by a local because he prevented a drunk girl classmate from following a group of teenage local creepy-looking boys. The girl in question was also high on weed she had smuggled into that country. The whole group who was out that evening (we were about 15 years olde and there was a dozen of us) got detention after we returned home, and the boy got a few stitches. We were in a foreign land whose language we didn’t speak, and which was quite poor compared to our home country. It was a very scary night.
#9
we went to a fake pioneer village where we had to dress up, some boy fell in the mud (in febuary) and my firend had books stacked on top of her head and was smacked on the back of her hands with a ruler
#10
A random fistfight between few boys just outside the school bus.
#11
It was my eighth birthday and my second grade class took a field trip to the Griffith Park Zoo in L.A. I got bit by a monkey. Still have the scars on my fingers.
#12
In 8th grade, we went on a field trip to Philadelphia. The girls and boys split up and then split again into smaller groups each with an adult helper(usually a teacher or parent) to use the restrooms. On the way to the restroom, my group passed several men selling name brand(usually stolen or fake) stuff out of their trench coats such as watches, purses, video games, jewelry, etc and a girl in my group told them to get real jobs. We went into the restroom and a few seconds later the door opened and in came one of the trench coat guys. He pulls out a gun and starts telling her how disrespectful she is. The chaperone stepped in front of all of us and told him to leave. He left but only because more women came in to use it. Nobody talked to the girl who said it for the rest of the trip. We also left a girl behind during a multi team teach and field meet in high school. She was done with her events and was under the bleachers with a boy from another team. The bus always starts driving and then the coach does roll call after about 5-10 mins. The bus had a phone so the coach called the place the meet was at and the figured out where she was. They had her ride the other teams bus and we had to meet at a certain location to get her. This was 1998 so there were no cell phones.
#13
Choir was so happy we got a high score on a difficult singing test we took a trip for that when we left the place heading back to school, we hadn’t paid attention and got on the wrong bus. That was fun until it wasn’t.
#14
On a robotics competition my son’s middle school team from Hawaii left both chaperone teachers in Denver while we flew home without them. I went with my son on a robotics competition from our home in Hawaii to Colorado where my sister who had just divorced needed help moving. I told them I wanted to travel with the group but not be a chaperone as I went to help my sister with the move and to watch the final competition. Long story short I got to the airport before the kids and their two chaperones and they arrived just as the flight crew was announcing last call for boarding. As the teachers finally got to the gate one looked at the other and told him to watch her stuff while she helped a girl get on a connecting flight and then off she went. I looked at the 17 students and told them to all get on the plane and I did too. Next thing I know we are pushing off without the teachers who incidentally had all the student’s connecting flight information. I had to have the pilot call ahead and figure out how we would get home after a layover in Seattle. Luckily the airline figured it all out and we arrived home on time minus the teachers. It took the teachers until 3 p.m. the next day to get home. Imagine trying to figure that out for 17 middle schoolers!
#15
When I was 15, in 1985, I went on a school trip abroad.
The teachers informed the kids – and our parents – that we would be allowed to smoke and drink alcohol freely.
There were a lot of drunk teens being carried back to the hotel.
This would not happen nowadays!
#16
In Kindergarten, we took a trip to the cotton fields to pick cotton. We got to take home what we picked…
#17
We went on a gold mining trip in I think paradise CA way before the campfire and my friend Marley found a little bit of gold
#18
Thrilled to go to London, Paris, and Amsterdam when I was in high school (late ’70s). Not so thrilled to spend the entire night before we did the tour of Paris talking my roomie out of killing herself! No idea where she got the booze, but she was drunk as the proverbial skunk and convinced her life was worthless. It was a LONG night, she survived, but I spent the day napping on the bus and missed all the sights of Paris. I woke up for the Louvre, so that was cool.
#19
An end of year class trip to a manmade beach. If anyone has been to a manmade swimming hold you’ll know how cold the water is in the middle of summer. It’s freezing. Despite a cold, windy day the school still decided to take us as planned, anyways. We all tried to go into the water. We could only do so for a short period of time. Except the one guy who was determined to get the most out of the trip by staying the water for most of the time.
Now, the cold can start feeling warm when hypothermia kicks in. I’m guessing that’s what happened and why he felt okay to stay in the water. Until he came out. This kid was blue in the face. We had to return back to the school early. On the way back the school bus had to stop so he could throw up. He was shaking and blue the whole time. That was the first time I’ve seen actual hypothermia in real life.
Another trip was at a physio rehabilitation centre in a hospital. We were learning about the dangers of drunk and careless driving, first aid and all that. For some reason, in the middle of a CPR dummy demo our teacher blacked out and fell face forward like a tree. Pretty coincidental we were at a hospital. He told the nurses he was so embarrassed that happened in front of the class.
#20
On our last year of school the leavers went on a trip to Italy. One of the teachers was a right sergeant major. No one liked him. Any way the first day of being their we were sledging down the hills. He went down and smashed right into a log cabin and broke his leg. Spent the rest of the holiday in hospital. Turned out to be good trip after all.
#21
We got stuck in a blizzard on the bus ride back and the windows were so foggy the teacher had to use a students Christmas sweater to wipe them enough to be able to see.
#22
the trip to Shimla …we stayed in a hotel…and there had been a rumour about ghost 👻 roaming
#23
field trip last year and a volcano erupted when we arrived to the last destination (an amusement park). we sped through the previous destinations so we’d have more time but we ended up going back 3 hours earlier
#24
Half my 6th grade class getting food poison on a camping trip.
#25
We forgot a parent volunteer and her son. We never noticed until about 30 minutes later when we got back to school
#26
When I was in kindergarten, we went on a field trip to an aquarium. A doe and her fawn were crossing the highway. The bus ran into them and killed them. And remember, these were 4 year-old kids. No one had much fun that day.
#27
When in the fifth grade, we took a field trip to a local dairy farm. After a tour of the farm, we were led into a fenced pasture one by one to pet the farm mascot. The kid behind me seeing a large flat rock, decided to step on it and instantly sank his foot right into it. He’d stepped into a fresh cow pie and what made it even funnier was he was wearing slippers.
#28
Mine is most definitely NSF-Panda…
