Hey Pandas, What’s Your Guilty Pleasure? (Closed)

What is your most secret guilty pleasure that you prefer to indulge in when you are alone and some of your closest friends don’t even know about?
#1
I really like to listen to true crime podcasts. I get so involved in the mystery at times that I have been late for work a few times! It’s like an addiction I am helpless to resist.
#2
My guilty pleasure is breaking up biscuits into crumbs and planting them in front of an ant mound to see the crumbs be taken away one by one. Idk why but it’s somewhat calming
#3
Reading/writing fanfiction. It’s nice closure for when a story doesn’t go the way you wanted it to, and it’s so fun and easy to write cuz the characters are already developed for you.
