Hey Pandas, What’s The Craziest Crime You’ve Ever Witnessed?

by

What crimes have you witnessed in person?

#1

I witnessed a 13 year old kid rob a grocery store at gunpoint. He then walked away as if nothing happened. He was apprehended about 10 minutes later.

#2

Not in person but via media, I watched a mob of well over 1000 people attempt to thwart a boring paperwork procedure in the senate after the 2020 US presidential election. The following investigation was the largest in the FBI’s history and then all of those criminals were pardoned as if nothing happened; craziest s**t I’ve seen recently.

#3

Drive by shootíng in South Philadelphia when I lived there in the early 00s. Was out walking with a few uni friends and suddenly BANG BANG BANG car goes flying past us, guy in the back seat firing a hąndgun at a dude on the other side of the street. Friends and I flattened ourselves against the wall of the building we were passing and just stayed there frozen for I don’t even know how long. The guy that had been shoţ at had booked it, so I guess he was ok. The police didn’t even bother showing up.

#4

I didn’t witness it, but someone broke into my house, and stole… my left shoe

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Big Brother 11 US 8-16-09 Recap
3 min read
Aug, 17, 2009
MasterChef USA
Is The Show “MasterChef” Staged?
3 min read
Jul, 8, 2021
Grace and Frankie
Grace and Frankie Season 1 Episode 11 Review: “The Secrets”
3 min read
Jun, 17, 2015
Tom Sandoval on Vanderpump Rules
Scandalous ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Alum, Tom Sandoval Auditions on America’s Got Talent
3 min read
Jun, 29, 2025
NYT Strands Hints And Answers For 31-August-2025
3 min read
Aug, 30, 2025
Woman Expresses Hurt For Being Constantly Excluded In Couple Events, BF Lashes Out At her
3 min read
Aug, 30, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.