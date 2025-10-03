Hey Pandas, What’s The Craziest Crime You’ve Ever Witnessed?

What crimes have you witnessed in person?
#1
I witnessed a 13 year old kid rob a grocery store at gunpoint. He then walked away as if nothing happened. He was apprehended about 10 minutes later.
#2
Not in person but via media, I watched a mob of well over 1000 people attempt to thwart a boring paperwork procedure in the senate after the 2020 US presidential election. The following investigation was the largest in the FBI’s history and then all of those criminals were pardoned as if nothing happened; craziest s**t I’ve seen recently.
#3
Drive by shootíng in South Philadelphia when I lived there in the early 00s. Was out walking with a few uni friends and suddenly BANG BANG BANG car goes flying past us, guy in the back seat firing a hąndgun at a dude on the other side of the street. Friends and I flattened ourselves against the wall of the building we were passing and just stayed there frozen for I don’t even know how long. The guy that had been shoţ at had booked it, so I guess he was ok. The police didn’t even bother showing up.
#4
I didn’t witness it, but someone broke into my house, and stole… my left shoe
