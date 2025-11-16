Hey Pandas, What’s The Biggest Lie Society Tells Us? (Closed)

What have you discovered that was a lie?
#1
Work hard, be a decent individual, and everything will come to you.
#2
“Respect your elders”. Well, Charles Manson is older than me. Let’s change that to “Respect people who have shown character and integrity. “
#3
Money isn’t everything! You just need it to have a roof over your head….have food to eat….have clean water…have electricity…have internet….basically you need it for everything. Okay money is actually everything.
#4
That everybody can make it and get a happy life. Some of us fail at life and no matter how hard we worked, how much we studied or how badly we tried we get nowhere in life.
#5
That America is the best/was the best. Truth is we aren’t and never were and we need to keep growing and pivoting.
#6
That if you fail to adapt to the norms of society, you are somewhat less worthy and it’s you, as an individual, to blame.
#7
That, as a woman, I will for sure eventually want to have kids. And that if I don’t, I will never feel truly happy and fulfilled.
#8
The school will help you when you’re bullied
#9
You can be/do anything when you grow up. B.S. – I’ve been training for years and I am still no closer to being a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle!
#10
You have to fit the beaty standards to be respected/enjoy life. Big boobs, tiny waist, impossibly skinny etc.
#11
That it’s rude to point out when elders are wrong
#12
(Biological) family is everything.
#13
How if we work hard we will be fine yet most people work hard and yet they have so many problems it’s crazy.
#14
That if you treat someone good they will treat you the same way
#15
That mental health originates solely from an individual and not the circumstances or society.
#16
Any of the lies we’re encouraged to believe that imply a karmic fairness to life.
#17
that it gets better
#18
You need makeup to look good. (you don’t really, it’s just an ‘extension pack’ to one’s looks);
You can’t do art for a job. (art is pretty much part of many jobs. Art isn’t limited to just a paintbrush and canvas. Like architecture, graphic design, website design, culinary, book illustration, etc.)
#19
That going to uni/college is super important.
#20
That it always makes sense to look at “both sides” of an argument. Leaving aside that many arguments and controversies very complex are not simple binaries, many other arguments don’t have valid “other sides.” Want to argue the Earth is flat. Wrong, you’re a gullible fool, and you’re wasting everyone’s time. Want to argue that anthropogenic climate change is not a real thing? Wrong, simply wrong. Want to argue that white people are superior to people of color. Go f*** yourself, you have nothing. Often, the other side of an argument is just a blowhard fool or hateful racist or disingenuous pundit (looking at you, Tucker Carlson, you epic wanker) just looking for screen time or money or “likes”, and they literally have nothing of substance to offer.
#21
The beauty standard.
We can have perfect Barbie and Ken lives in perfect suburban houses with perfect 2 kids if we just work hard.
The beauty standard
There are two genders
The beauty standard
Mental health is the last priority
THE DAMN BEAUTY STANDARD
#22
That you need big boobs, a big butt, a thin waist and a ton of makeup to look good.
#23
“Help is always here, just reach out.” Uh, hello? [crickets]
#24
The more you have the better you are or the better off you are. Absolutely not true.
#25
That free enterprise is something positive. Not having limits or boundaries in regards to any company and its legal right to manufacture, market, and advertise literally millions a products that are manufactured and distributed with complete disregard for any impact on our planet and the lack of consideration in regards to the imbalance in the daily lives of (consensual) consumers mind, body, and spirit apparent absence of boundaries on the sides of the coin. In other words, we, the consumers, as well as, the manufacturing companies and or distributor etc etc just keep the supply and demand Loop going and go about our merry way spending money and or making money because we have free enterprise.
#26
That owning a dog/cat is the same as being a parent. For better or worse, they are very different things.
#27
That what you identify as makes you less of a person. * story time * A dear friend of mine has homophobic parents and they found out she was pansexual and had a girl friend so they decided they had to punisher her. And so they took her phone obliterated it then through ot in the trash and told her to break up with her girl friend
#28
Pull yourself up by your bootstraps… literally impossible
Don’t do drugs stay in school get a degree and u will be successful
#29
Families need to stay together no matter what. I divorced 4 yrs ago and my kids keep telling me they wish we’d separated earlier, both of us are so much happier now. None of us was a bad person, we just could not get along. I believe a civil divorce is much easier on kids than couples who stay together although there is no love left between them. And what kind of example would I give my kids, telling them you have to stay with someone you don’t get along with just because divorcees are still somewhat stigmatised?
#30
That we’d get our tax returns
#31
That the only goals in life is to create more and more excess of stuff to fill your home, and buy bigger houses when you can afford it, win lots of trophies to show off and just pile on more and more stuff that you need to rent storage lockers.
And that the only way to feed the economy is to spend your money on more stuff, get a credit card to build credit by borrowing money to buy stuff, and have credit to be approved to buy large status symbol stuff.
But then you go into debt and society says now you have to sell, donate and forfeit all the stuff you bought, and spend the rest of your life paying off the debt you used to buy all the stuff you no longer have.
#32
There’s not enough for everyone.
#33
The beginning of the “Declaration of Independence” when Thomas Jefferson wrote,
“All men are created equal”.
He owned people, produced babies from at least one of these people (Making his children by her his “property”) and, when the Constitution was finally written, agreed that a male person of color was equal to 3/5ths of a white male.
I’m left to wonder whether he was just a hypocrite of the worst type OR this “Founding Father” practiced b********y; not great choices for someone featured on our money.
Covering this problem with “that was the times he lived in” really doesn’t cut it; 25 of the 55 signers of the Constitution owned people, profited hugely from the free labor and were loathe to give up this money making institution until forced to by war.
Judging by the knee-jerk reaction against teaching CRT or the “1619 Project” in many school districts, it seems we haven’t progressed very far at all.
#34
Pink is for girls and blue is for boys….
#35
That Capitalism vs Socialism (a current governmental argument in the US, with the innuendo that socialism equals communism) equates that only Capitalism is the real answer.
(Note: They aren’t mutually exclusive and can work together as they do in many European countries for the benefit of all. Why can’t we tax the rich for universal healthcare and free education? In 2020, should Amazon only have had to pay $162 million in federal income, or about 1.2 percent of its $13.9 billion of pre-tax income, as CNBC reported at the time?)
#36
If you work hard and give that little extra as well the boss with take notice and compensate accordingly. Turns out it’s b******t and all they want is more.
#37
That everyone else is happy / successful / winning at life. Truth is, we all have our own pain and struggles. No one is happy all the time.
#38
That you need a job to live.
