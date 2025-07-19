Meet The Most Beautiful Twin Cats In The World

by

Meet Iriss and Abyss – the most beautiful twin cats in the world! The 9-month-old sisters are living in Saint-Petersburg where they found their human dad at 3 months old. These inseparable cats both have heterochromatic eyes. Having heterochromatic eyes means that eyes are of different colour. For example, one might be green or brown and the other blue, or there might be a few colours in one eye.

Legend says that different coloured eyes allow people or animals to see into both worlds – of the living and the dead. I myself don’t know if that’s true, but I can for sure say that heterochromatic eyes are stunning.

More info: Instagram

Patrick Penrose
