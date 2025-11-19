Hey Pandas, What’s The Best Underrated Movie From Your Adolescence? (Closed)

Asking all the xennials – what’s the best underrated movie from your adolescence?
#1
Paul. With Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, Kristin Wigg, Jason Bateman, . . .
#2
Spaceballs
#3
I’ve always been a fan of subtitles, a lot of people hate them though. Roberto Bernini in Il Monstro and Johnny Stechino and Down by Law (US). Raising Arizona, Being There,
#4
Little Monsters (1989) was one of my favorite movies.
https://images.app.goo.gl/rbPYA18anpsWUpC59
Image source: images.app.goo.gl
#5
California Man with Brendan Fraser. Or the film Freaked. Keannu Reeves in his best role.
#6
I got a few:
– Don’t Look Under the Bed
– My Summer Story (Original title from my childhood: Like Father Like Son)
– A Knight’s Tale (Maybe not as underrated as I think, but still)
– Flash Gordon
– Guyver
Follow Us