Hey Pandas, What’s The Best Underrated Movie From Your Adolescence? (Closed)

Asking all the xennials – what’s the best underrated movie from your adolescence?

#1

Paul. With Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, Kristin Wigg, Jason Bateman, . . .

#2

Spaceballs

#3

I’ve always been a fan of subtitles, a lot of people hate them though. Roberto Bernini in Il Monstro and Johnny Stechino and Down by Law (US). Raising Arizona, Being There,

#4

Little Monsters (1989) was one of my favorite movies.
https://images.app.goo.gl/rbPYA18anpsWUpC59

Image source: images.app.goo.gl

#5

California Man with Brendan Fraser. Or the film Freaked. Keannu Reeves in his best role.

#6

I got a few:

– Don’t Look Under the Bed
– My Summer Story (Original title from my childhood: Like Father Like Son)
– A Knight’s Tale (Maybe not as underrated as I think, but still)
– Flash Gordon
– Guyver

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
