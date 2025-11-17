Hey Pandas, What’s The Best Thing About The Country You Live In (Closed)

Maybe something that is unique to your country.
#1
I’ve been in the US for a year.
– I love being able to say what I want, when I want, without worrying someone will report me.
– I like the options. If you don’t like a brand or product, you can just switch to something else for a competitive price.
– There is so much religious diversity here. As a Christian it blows me away that a small down (500 people) will have 3 or 4 different churches.
– We mock the ‘Merica freedom and redneck stereotypes, but it’s really not all that bad. Got a skunk in your cat food? Your neighbor will shoot it for you. Need work? There’s always a tractor that needs driven. Hungry? We got corn and meat raised in the back pasture and local ice-cream.
The US has it’s downfalls, but I’m blessed to be here.
#2
Switzerland. The flag is a big plus.
#3
i don’t live there anymore and there’s not too many good things to say about Russia, but the architecture and the art is gorgeous. Also, the atmosphere that St. Petersburg has- especially at night, the whole city is like an artificial night sky!
#4
✨maple syrup✨
#5
I live in America. It’s more developed than some other countries I guess. But we’re going backwards with all the anti-lgbtq bills and the destroying of reproductive rights…
#6
I live in India and one thing I like about my country is the cuisine. There’s so many types of food and many of them are delicious. My favourite foods are palak paneer, gobi pakoda, curd rice and pav bhaji. My favourite sweets are gulab jamun, rasgullah, kaju katli, srikhand and jalebi.
#7
uh its probably not a good thing that i cant think of anything but im from the good ole land of guns aka ‘MURICA or you know USA
