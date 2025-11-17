30 People Answer “What’s A Dead Giveaway That Someone Is A [Bad Person]?”

If you and I lived in a movie or TV series, then identifying some villain in our life would be as easy as shelling pears – after all, every time they appeared, that very strange, disturbing music would sound. Or, for example, in the classic epic fantasy, where all the bad guys, with rare exceptions, are ugly and accompany every second line with some demonic laughter.

But you and I live in real life, so these successful ways of determining not-so-nice persons, unfortunately, do not work. On the other hand, this is for the better – after all, the “villainous” musical theme could also be turned on when we appear in the frame ourselves… Be that as it may, people still have to rely on their own experience and the advice of other folks – such as, for example, in this collection of opinions from netizens.

More info: Reddit

#1

For me it has to be when they treat animals really poorly.

Image source: ChanelNumberOne, Zen Chung

#2

They dump garbage out of their moving vehicles.

Image source: Xcavor, Suzy Hazelwood

#3

When they are rude to service people like waiters or cashiers. I think it shows a lack of empathy.

Image source: sasserc73, RDNE Stock project

#4

When you’re having an argument with someone and they start saying things just to hurt you because they don’t have a valid argument.

Yeaaah this ones personal

Image source: Wamakeg, Timur Weber

#5

“All my exes were crazy.” Really now?? Like you were the victim in all of those??

Image source: Long-Marketing-8843, fauxels

#6

They’re an “Alpha”.

Image source: sstinch, ebuyıldız

#7

They can’t handle being wrong

Image source: Ratakoa, Andrea Piacquadio

#8

When the rules apply to everyone except them.

Image source: tacticalpinkman, Mary Taylor

#9

They litter.

Image source: MrFurleysJumpsuit, Jon Tyson

#10

Not respecting shared spaces. Like, leaving garbage on a picnic table or leaving a shopping cart out.

Image source: CasualEveryday, mrvacbob

#11

How they treat their significant other in front of other people

Image source: ApartmentForRentt, Hamann La

#12

When they still believe in racial stereotypes and look down on people because of their race

Image source: No_Prize9794, Mikhail Nilov

#13

They don’t respect the people who clean up their s**t.

A coworker once made fun of National Custodian Day.

Image source: SuvenPan, Helena Lopes

#14

Saying horrible things about people all the time.

Image source: Parakiet20, fauxels

#15

When they mock you for trying to lose weight or trying to improve yourself in general

Image source: GimmickInfringement1, Andrea Piacquadio

#16

They talk about cheating on their partner in a bragging way like its something that makes them cooler.

Image source: Mysterious-Window-54, EKATERINA BOLOVTSOVA

#17

“bro look at this!” (Shows a minor achievement I’m proud of)

“Oh bro, that’s so easy I literally did that like a million times”

With all due disrespect, f**k yourself.

Image source: SwarthyTheDesertMan, Helena Lopes

#18

Cheating.

No matter how nice someone acts, if they’re willing and capable of betraying anyone who intimately trusts them, they are absolute s**t.

Also, if she’ll cheat with you, she’ll cheat on you. Good luck with that, bro.

Image source: rmichaeljones, Scott Broome

#19

They do not put shopping carts in the cart corral.

Image source: HVAC_instructor, Pixabay

#20

Demanding respect just because they are older.
Edit: or because they are family.

Image source: JackSixxx, Tiago Felipe Ferreira

#21

When they say “f**k all my haters” when people are just giving them suggestions on how to be a decent human being

Image source: qualityinnbedbugs, nappy

#22

They only talk about themselves and complain about every little thing. They also expect you to help them but they don’t give a damn when you’re in need.

Oh yeah and never apologising or being accountable for anything.

Image source: anon, Anna Vander Stel

#23

They don’t let u speak. At all. They just keep talking over you countless times in a row.

Image source: puppersrlyf, Mimi Thian

#24

Complete lack of awareness of how their actions affect other people’s reactions

Image source: huiscloslaqueue, Afta Putta Gunawan

#25

If they don’t care about anyone or anything but themselves than that’s usually a pretty good indicator.

Image source: CapG_13, Julian Jagtenberg

#26

They can’t stand different opinion

Image source: randomname196, Andrea Piacquadio

#27

When they constantly try to one up you in a conversation.

Image source: NeonRunaway, Jarritos Mexican Soda

#28

If they treat family or staff members like s**t all the time

Edit: for the replies of examples of s****y families, responding to verbal abuse with more verbal abuse doesn’t solve anything, because verbal abuse is a sign that someone is a piece of s**t. So it’s not a good thing to stoop to someone’s level when they abuse you.

Image source: Cbjmac, Ernst-Günther Krause (NID)

#29

– When they’re factually wrong but resort to deflection rather than stick to the subject

– ‘I did my own research’

– Mistreating animals

– Being unfriendly to waiters, shop employees etc.

– Heckling people for whatever reason

Image source: Emergency-Ant-3891, Elevate

#30

Their adult children don’t talk to them. They don’t know their grandchildren.

Image source: Commercial-Carrot477, Mikhail Nilov

