Hey Pandas, What’s The Best Rural Town Or Village In The UK To Settle Down On Permanently? (Closed)

by

I’m the type of person who could easily spend 30 minutes just staring at a mountain wallpaper. I adore mountains, forests, waterfalls, and everything nature-related. I’m interested in finding out which town or village in the UK is the most beautiful and ideal for settling down forever, like during retirement. (If you were born and brought up or live in such an area, feel free to mention it as well.)

#1

I’m biased because I live here but I would suggest somewhere in Dorset. I live in Studland, a very small village with amazing beaches on one side and open heaths and hills all around. There are some beautiful villages here and I would recommend; Corfe Castle, Lytchett Matravers, Lytchett Minster, Worth Matravers, Langton Matravers, Abbotsbury and Portesham. These are all small rural villages but they are all also within 10-15 mins drive of larger towns like Poole, Wareham, Swanage, Weymouth and Dorchester.

